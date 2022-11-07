PWXI vs MXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 6

Pondicherry West XI (PWXI) will take on Mahe XI (MXI) in the sixth game of the Pondicherry T20 on Monday at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the PWXI vs MXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Mahe XI lost their last match against Pondicherry South XI by 6 wickets, while Pondicherry West XI are coming off a 48-run win against Yanam XI. Mahe will look to win the game, but Pondicherry are a better team and should prevail.

PWXI vs MXI Match Details

Match 6 of the Pondicherry T20 will be played on November 7 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry at 2:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PWXI vs MXI, Match 6

Date and Time: November 7, 2022; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams could chase first, as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

PWXI vs MXI Form Guide

PWXI - W

MXI - L

PWXI vs MXI Probable Playing XIs

PWXI

No major injury update

Vijayendiran Nagarajan (wk), Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu, Prasanna Kodiyan, Shashank Vinod, Thamizhmani Govindan, Thennavan N, Madan Kumar K, Mukesh Amutha, Murugan Panneer, Kannan

MXI

No major injury update

Krishna Prasad (wk), Muhammed Salmanul Faris, Ajinas Yousaf, Ashwanth CK, Saju Chothan, Akshay Prabakar, Lijith B, Shijin R, Vijeesh M M, Nijil V P, Vijith A

PWXI vs MXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Nagarajan (1 match, 18 runs)

V Nagarajan, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. M Salmanul is another good pick.

Batters

V Shashank (1 match, 22 runs)

Vijeesh M and V Shashank are the two best batter picks. N Kuzhandaivelu is another good pick and has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

N Thennavan (1 match, 27 runs, 2 wickets)

Lijith B and N Thennavan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. G Thamizhmani is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Amutha (1 match, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks are M Amutha and P Murugan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. K Madhankumar is another good pick.

PWXI vs MXI match captain and vice-captain choices

N Thennavan

Thennavan bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He scored 27 and took two wickets in the last game.

M Amutha

As the pitch is good for bowlers, you could make M Amutha the captain of the grand league teams. He bowls at the death and could play a key role in the game. He took five wickets in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for PWXI vs MXI, Match 6

N Thennavan 27 runs and 2 wickets 100 points M Amutha 5 wickets 173 points V Shashank 22 runs 36 points N Kuzhandaivelu 23 runs 35 points G Thamizhmani 8 runs and 1 wicket 51 points

Pondicherry West XI vs Mahe XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pondicherry West XI vs Mahe XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Nagarajan, M Salmanul

Batters: V Shashank, Vijeesh M, N Kuzhandaivelu

All-rounders: N Thennavan, G Thamizhmani, Lijith B

Bowlers: A Vijith, P Murugan, K Madhankumar

Pondicherry West XI vs Mahe XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Nagarajan

Batters: V Shashank, Vijeesh M, N Kuzhandaivelu

All-rounders: N Thennavan, G Thamizhmani, Lijith B, Shijin R

Bowlers: Nikhil VP, P Murugan, M Amutha

