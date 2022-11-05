PWXI vs YXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 2

Pondicherry West XI (PWXI) will take on Yanam XI (YXI) in the second match of the Pondicherry T20 2022 at the CAP Ground 2 in Pondicherry on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the PWXI vs YXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Yanam XI has a lot of young players, while Pondicherry West XI looks pretty strong.

Yanam XI will give it their all to win the match, but Pondicherry West XI is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PWXI vs YXI Match Details

The second match of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 5 at the CAP Ground 2 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 2.00 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PWXI vs YXI, Match 2

Date and Time: November 05, 2022, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground 2, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at CAP Ground 2 in Pondicherry is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

PWXI vs YXI Form Guide

PWXI - Will be playing their first match

YXI - Will be playing their first match

PWXI vs YXI Probable Playing XI

PWXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Siddharth Anand Prakash (wk), N Thennavan, V Shashank, Arunraj R Shanmugam, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu, Prasanna Kodiyan, Bhupender Chauhan, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, P Murugan, SV Buvan Raj, and Kabilan Subramani.

YXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Kaladi Nagur Babu (wk), V Manga Satya Sumanth, B-Durga Prasad, K-Sunil Kumar, S-Eswararao, Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N, Yalla Divya Rao, M-Ramakrishna Varma, C-Lovaraju, K Suresh, and Rajesh Verma.

PWXI vs YXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Nagar Babu

K Nagar Babu, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. K Ganapathi is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Thennavan

V Shashank and N Thennavan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Manga is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

B Chauhan

K Sathish and B Chauhan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Subrahmanyam is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Subramaniyan and M Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. P Murugan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PWXI vs YXI match captain and vice-captain choices

B Chauhan

B Chauhan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

N Thennavan

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make N Thennavan the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for PWXI vs YXI, Match 2

N Thennavan

B Chauhan

P Murugan

V Manga

V Shashank

Pondicherry West XI vs Yanam XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pondicherry West XI vs Yanam XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Pondicherry West XI vs Yanam XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: K Nagar Babu, K Ganapathi

Batters: N Thennavan, V Shashank, V Manga

All-rounders: B Chauhan, K Sathish, M Subrahmanyam

Bowlers: K Subramaniyan, M Kumar, P Murugan

Pondicherry West XI vs Yanam XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Pondicherry West XI vs Yanam XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Nagar Babu

Batters: N Thennavan, V Shashank, V Manga

All-rounders: B Chauhan, K Sathish, M Subrahmanyam, Y Divya

Bowlers: K Subramaniyan, M Kumar, P Murugan

