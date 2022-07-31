PZ vs AM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 25

Pamir Zalmi (PZ) will take on Amo Sharks (AM) in the 25th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul on Sunday.

Zalmi are arguably the weakest team in the competition, as they have lost all six games so far. The Sharks, meanwhile, have won only two of their last six outings. While Zalmi will look to get off the mark, the Amo Sharks are a much stronger team and are expected to win this clash.

PZ vs AM Probable Playing XIs

PZ

Fazal Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Ghamai Zadran, Waheedullah Shafaq, Fazal Niazai, Majeed Alam (wk), Rokhan Barakzai, Shapoor Zadran (c), Mohammadullah Najibullah, Dawlat Zadran, Rahmat Shah.

AM

Ihsanullah Janat (c), Asghar Atal, Juma Gul, Bahir Shah, Abdul Wasi, Abidullah Taniwal, Jamshid Miralikhil, Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Wafadar Momand, Yousuf Zazai, Bilal Khan.

Match Details

Match: PZ vs AM, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 25.

Date and Time: July 31, 2022; 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium pitch is batting-friendly, so batters should prosper on it. In the second half of the game, pacers might receive some assistance, while the middle overs could be key for spinners.

PZ vs AM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

The best Dream11 wicketkeeper for today's game is, without a doubt, H Murad, who has excelled in recent domestic games. He can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

I Janat and F Zazai are two top Dream11 batter picks. Another excellent selection would be N Zadran, who smashed 69 against Kabul Eagles.

All-rounders

As D Zadran and R Shah bat in the top order and also complete their allotted number of overs, they are the best Dream11 all-rounder choices for this game. A Wasi is another good option.

Bowlers

S Zadran and Y Zazai are the top Dream11 bowlers for today's game. Both have bowled superbly in recent games and also bowl at the death. A Taniwal is another good option.

Top three players to pick in PZ vs AM Dream11 prediction team

R Shah (PZ)

A Wasi (AM)

D Zadran (PZ),

Pamir Zalmi vs Amo Sharks: Key stats for Dream11 team

Y Zazai - 6 wickets

R Shah - 95 runs and 4 wickets

A Wasi - 83 runs and 4 wickets.

Pamir Zalmi vs Amo Sharks Dream11 Prediction (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Murad, N Zadran, I Janat, G Zadran, F Zazai, D Zadran, R Shah, A Wasi, S Zadran, Y Zazai, A Taniwal.

Captain: R Shah. Vice Captain: A Wasi.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Murad, N Zadran, I Janat, F Zazai, D Zadran, A Atal, R Shah, A Wasi, S Zadran, Y Zazai, A Taniwal.

Captain: R Shah. Vice Captain: D Zadran.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far