PZ vs LZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20, Match 10

The 10th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will see Plaza Zone (PZ) squaring off against Leisure Zone (LZ) at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday, August 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PZ vs LZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Plaza Zone have won none of their last three matches. Leisure Zone, on the other hand, are the table-toppers with victories in both games. Hence, Leisure are the clear favorites leading up to this game.

PZ vs LZ Match Details

The 10th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 8 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PZ vs LZ, Match 10

Date and Time: 8th August 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Rose Zone and Plaza Zone, where a total of 293 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

PZ vs LZ Form Guide

PZ - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

LZ - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

PZ vs LZ Probable Playing XI

PZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Hartejassvi Kapoor, Akshit Rana (wk), GA Singh, S Arya, A Sikka, J Singh, B Saini, S Sharma, T Singh, Sumit Kumar, Sandeep Sharma ©

LZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Gaurav Puri, T Joshi, Arjun Azad ©, S N Yadav, S Singh, H Choudhary, Y Rai, M Sidhu (wk), Arpit Pannu, Gaurav Gambhir, Murugan Ashwin

PZ vs LZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Sidhu

M Sidhu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Rana is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Azad

J Singh and A Azad are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Puri played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Pannu

H Chaudhary and A Pannu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Ashwin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sharma and M Ashwin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Kapoor is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PZ vs LZ match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ashwin

M Ashwin will complete his quota of overs and is very experienced to play on such slow pitches, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 13 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

A Azad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Azad as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 206 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PZ vs LZ, Match 10

M Ashwin

A Azad

J Singh

G Puri

A Sikka

Plaza Zone vs Leisure Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at balanced player choices. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Plaza Zone vs Leisure Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Sidhu

Batters: A Sikka (vc), J Singh, A Azad, G Puri

All-rounders: H Choudhary, A Pannu

Bowlers: M Ashwin (c), S Sharma, H Kapoor, J Singh

Plaza Zone vs Leisure Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Sidhu

Batters: A Sikka, J Singh, A Azad (vc), G Puri

All-rounders: G Singh

Bowlers: M Ashwin (c), S Sharma, H Kapoor, J Singh, N Pandita