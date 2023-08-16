PZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20, Match 26

The 26th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will see Plaza Zone (PZ) squaring off against Sukhna Zone (SZ) at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh on Wednesday, August 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Plaza Zone have won two of their last eight matches. Sukhna Zone, on the other hand, have four victories in eight appearances. Clearly, Sukhna Zone emerge as the clear favorites ahead of this match-up.

PZ vs SZ Match Details

The 26th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 16 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PZ vs SZ, Match 26

Date and Time: 16th August 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Sukhna Zone and Leisure Zone, where a total of 225 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

PZ vs SZ Form Guide

PZ - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

SZ - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

PZ vs SZ Probable Playing XI

PZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Hartejassvi Kapoor, G Singh (c), Akshit Rana, S Arya, A Sikka, J Singh, T Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sumit Kumar (wk), Sandeep Sharma, M Ashad

SZ Playing XI

No injury updates

P Yadav (wk), Rohit Dhanda, M Khan, N Pajni, P Ahlawat, C Singh, A Shukla, S Singh (c), S Saini, Vikas Kumar, Raghav Goyal

PZ vs SZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Yadav

P Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Rana is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Pajni

J Singh and N Pajni are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Arslan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Singh

C Singh and G Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Saini is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Shukla

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shukla and S Sharma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Ashad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PZ vs SZ match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shukla

A Shukla will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 456 points in the last six matches.

G Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Singh as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 327 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for PZ vs SZ, Match 26

A Shukla

G Singh

N Pajni

S Sharma

J Singh

Plaza Zone vs Sukhna Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Plaza Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Yadav

Batters: N Pajni (vc), M Arslan, J Singh, S Saharan

All-rounders: C Singh, G Singh (c), S Singh, S Saini

Bowlers: A Shukla, S Sharma

Plaza Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Yadav

Batters: N Pajni, G Singh, J Singh, S Saharan

All-rounders: C Singh, G Singh (vc)

Bowlers: A Shukla (c), S Sharma, M Ashad, S Sharma