PZ vs TZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Chandigarh T20 2023, Match 13

Plaza Zone (PZ) will take on Terrace Zone (TZ) in the 13th match of the Chandigarh T20 2023 at the Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh, on Thursday, August 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PZ vs TZ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams are struggling in the tournament, as neither have been able to make the breakthrough needed to earn a victory. Plaza Zone have played four matches and have lost three, with one ending without a result, placing them last in the points standings.

Meanwhile, Terrace Zone have played four games and have lost two, with two ending without a result. As both teams look to end their losing streaks, a competitive game is expected on Thursday.

PZ vs TZ Match Details

The 13th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 10 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 09:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PZ vs TZ, Match 13

Date and Time: August 10 2023, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

PZ vs TZ Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sector 16 Stadium is known for being batting-friendly, with consistent bounce and true carry. The outfield is typically fast, which helps with boundary-hitting. Bowlers could struggle to get movement off the pitch, but variations in pace and spin can be effective in restricting run-scoring.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 3

Matches Won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 126

Average 2nd innings score: 111

PZ vs TZ Probable Playing XI

PZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Jagmeet Singh, Guntashveer Singh, Aayush Sikka, Tavleen Singh, Akshit Rana (wk), Sukrant Sharma, Sandeep Sharma (c), Gurinder Singh, Mohd Ashad, Arjun Sharma, Siddhant Kathuria

TZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Bhagmender Lather (c), Abhijeet Garg, Arjit Singh (wk), Nikhil Sharma, Amrit Lubana, Mandeep Singh, Aryan Duggal, Nipun Sharda, Nikhil Thakur, Harshit Singh, Taranpreet Singh

Today’s PZ vs TZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Arijit Singh (2 matches, 33 runs, Average: 16.50)

Arijit Singh is a terrific wicket-keeper batter who's expected to be at his best here. He has scored 33 runs in two games at an average of 16.50.

Top Batter pick

Jagmeet Singh (3 matches, 99 runs, Average: 33.00)

Jagmeet Singh is the leading run-scorer for Plaza Zone in the ongoing season with 99 runs at an average of 33.00. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Gurinder Singh (3 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 33.67)

Gurinder Singh is a fantastic bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the bat in crucial stages. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 33.67 in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Sandeep Sharma (3 matches, 22 runs & 2 wickets, E.R: 8.08)

Sandeep Sharma has been decent with his all-round performances. He has scored 22 runs and picked up two wickets in three games at an economy rate of 8.08.

PZ vs TZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Sukrant Sharma

He's a power-packed player who can contribute with his all-round ability. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 27.00 and has scored 11 runs in three games.

Amrit Lubana

Amrit Lubana is an excellent contender for vice-captaincy choice. He has scored 39 runs at an average of 21.50 in two games.

5 Must-picks for PZ vs TZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Guntashveer Singh

Mandeep Singh

Aryan Duggal

Nipun Sharda

Tavleen Singh

PZ vs TZ Match Expert Tips

Jagmeet Singh could prove to be a wise multiplier choice considering his recent batting form. He is a must-have for your fantasy team and a wise pick for the captaincy role. Sandeep Sharma is another excellent candidate for the captaincy role.

PZ vs TZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head-To-Head League

PZ vs TZ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Arjit Singh

Batters: Harshit Singh, Aayush Sikka, Jagmeet Singh

All-rounders: Siddhant Kathuria, Amrit Lubana, Bhagmender Lather, Gurinder Singh

Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Sukrant Sharma

PZ vs TZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

PZ vs TZ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Arjit Singh

Batters: Harshit Singh, Aayush Sikka, Jagmeet Singh

All-rounders: Amrit Lubana, Bhagmender Lather, Gurinder Singh

Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Mandeep Singh, M Ashad Sukrant Sharma