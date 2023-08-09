PZ vs TZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Chandigarh T20 2023, Match 13

Plaza Zone (PZ) will take on Terrace Zone (TZ) in the 13th match of the Chandigarh T20 2023 at the Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh, on Thursday, August 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PZ vs TZ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.
Both teams are struggling in the tournament, as neither have been able to make the breakthrough needed to earn a victory. Plaza Zone have played four matches and have lost three, with one ending without a result, placing them last in the points standings.
Meanwhile, Terrace Zone have played four games and have lost two, with two ending without a result. As both teams look to end their losing streaks, a competitive game is expected on Thursday.
PZ vs TZ Match Details
The 13th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 10 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 09:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PZ vs TZ, Match 13
Date and Time: August 10 2023, 09:30 am IST
Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
PZ vs TZ Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sector 16 Stadium is known for being batting-friendly, with consistent bounce and true carry. The outfield is typically fast, which helps with boundary-hitting. Bowlers could struggle to get movement off the pitch, but variations in pace and spin can be effective in restricting run-scoring.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches Won by team batting first: 3
Matches Won by team bowling first: 2
Average 1st innings score: 126
Average 2nd innings score: 111
PZ vs TZ Probable Playing XI
PZ Playing XI
No injury updates
Jagmeet Singh, Guntashveer Singh, Aayush Sikka, Tavleen Singh, Akshit Rana (wk), Sukrant Sharma, Sandeep Sharma (c), Gurinder Singh, Mohd Ashad, Arjun Sharma, Siddhant Kathuria
TZ Playing XI
No injury updates
Bhagmender Lather (c), Abhijeet Garg, Arjit Singh (wk), Nikhil Sharma, Amrit Lubana, Mandeep Singh, Aryan Duggal, Nipun Sharda, Nikhil Thakur, Harshit Singh, Taranpreet Singh
Today’s PZ vs TZ Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Arijit Singh (2 matches, 33 runs, Average: 16.50)
Arijit Singh is a terrific wicket-keeper batter who's expected to be at his best here. He has scored 33 runs in two games at an average of 16.50.
Top Batter pick
Jagmeet Singh (3 matches, 99 runs, Average: 33.00)
Jagmeet Singh is the leading run-scorer for Plaza Zone in the ongoing season with 99 runs at an average of 33.00. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder pick
Gurinder Singh (3 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 33.67)
Gurinder Singh is a fantastic bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the bat in crucial stages. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 33.67 in three matches.
Top Bowler pick
Sandeep Sharma (3 matches, 22 runs & 2 wickets, E.R: 8.08)
Sandeep Sharma has been decent with his all-round performances. He has scored 22 runs and picked up two wickets in three games at an economy rate of 8.08.
PZ vs TZ match captain and vice-captain choices
Sukrant Sharma
He's a power-packed player who can contribute with his all-round ability. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 27.00 and has scored 11 runs in three games.
Amrit Lubana
Amrit Lubana is an excellent contender for vice-captaincy choice. He has scored 39 runs at an average of 21.50 in two games.
5 Must-picks for PZ vs TZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Guntashveer Singh
Mandeep Singh
Aryan Duggal
Nipun Sharda
Tavleen Singh
PZ vs TZ Match Expert Tips
Jagmeet Singh could prove to be a wise multiplier choice considering his recent batting form. He is a must-have for your fantasy team and a wise pick for the captaincy role. Sandeep Sharma is another excellent candidate for the captaincy role.
PZ vs TZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head-To-Head League
Wicketkeepers: Arjit Singh
Batters: Harshit Singh, Aayush Sikka, Jagmeet Singh
All-rounders: Siddhant Kathuria, Amrit Lubana, Bhagmender Lather, Gurinder Singh
Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Sukrant Sharma
PZ vs TZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Arjit Singh
Batters: Harshit Singh, Aayush Sikka, Jagmeet Singh
All-rounders: Amrit Lubana, Bhagmender Lather, Gurinder Singh
Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Mandeep Singh, M Ashad Sukrant Sharma