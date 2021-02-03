QAL vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 Match 23 Super League – Feb 04, 2021

In Match No. 23 of the Abu Dhabi T10, which is the penultimate game of the Super League stage, Qalandars will be up against Delhi Bulls. Both teams have been in stupendous form and this might well be the battle for the top spot on the table.

Qalandars have been absolutely magnificent in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and have won all their five games so far. Irrespective of whether they have batted first or bowled, Qalandars have found out a way to win. Thus, they will look to continue the winning momentum and carry that into the knockouts.

Delhi Bulls have won four out of their five games so far. Barring their loss against Northern Warriors where they failed to chase down 138, the Delhi Bulls have been dominant. They have won all their four games chasing and have wrapped up each chase well in advance. Thus, Dwayne Bravo and his men will aim to continue the winning momentum.

Squads to choose from

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Ben Dunk, Asif Ali, Shahid Afridi, Danyal Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Umaid Asif, Samit Patel, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Mohammad Taha, Philip Salt, Maaz Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khurshid Anwar

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Abell, Ravi Bopara, Dwayne Bravo (c), Shiraz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards, Adam Lyth, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Waqas Maqsood, Nyeem Young, Waqar Salamkheil, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah

Predicted Playing XIs

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi, Chris Jordan, Sultan Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Danyal Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Abell, Ravi Bopara, Dwayne Bravo (c), Shiraz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards

Match Details

Match: Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls

Date: February 4th 2021, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has produced some absolute belters in this tournament. Not a lot is expected to change going forward either. The track is likely to continue to be a splendid one to bat on. The onus will be on the bowlers to stop the carnage.

The par score could once again be around 115-120. Moreover, both teams will want to field first if they win the toss.

Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (QAL vs DB)

Dream11 Team for Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls - Abu Dhabi T10.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Dunk, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Banton, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Shiraz Ahmed, Ali Khan

Captain: Evin Lewis Vice-captain: Sohail Akhtar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis, Samit Patel, Amad Butt, Sultan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Ali Khan

Captain: Tom Banton Vice-captain: Sherfane Rutherford