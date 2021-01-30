QAL vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 League Match - Jan 31st, 2021

In the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qalandars will take on Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

The Qalandars have been the team to beat this season in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, producing two very convincing performances. Riding on Tom Banton and Sharjeel Khan's exploits at the top of the order, the Qalandars look well on course for an unbeaten Abu Dhabi T10 league-phase campaign. Their bowling attack will once again be key against the more-fancied Deccan Gladiators.

Although they have lost one of their two Abu Dhabi T10 League games, the Deccan Gladiators come into this match with momentum on their side. Led by Kieron Pollard, the Gladiators have a solid team with a good blend of local and international talent. With the likes of Imran Tahir and Sunil Narine in their bowling ranks, they will surely eye a win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Although the Qalandars are unbeaten in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, the Deccan Gladiators might hold the edge given their superior batting depth. However, it could go either way in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Squads to choose from

Qalandars

Tom Banton, Ben Dunk (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Sohail Akhtar (c), Sultan Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Taha, Khurshid Anwar, Ahmad Daniyal, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed.

Deccan Gladiators

Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers.

Predicted Playing 11s

Qalandars

Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Ben Dunk (WK), Samit Patel, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Deccan Gladiators

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (C), Azam Khan, Prashant Gupta, Sunil Narine, Imtiaz Ahmed, Aaron Summers, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan and Ravi Rampaul.

Match Details

Match: Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 12.

Date: 31st January 2021, at 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

Another relatively high-scoring Abu Dhabi T10 League game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Although this will be the third game of the day on the same pitch, the ball should come on nicely apart from the odd one keeping low. The spinners could also have a say, as the pitch is slightly on the slower side.

With the pitch not expected to change much, both teams could look to bat first and post a total above 100 runs, which would be par at this venue.

QAL vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

QAL vs DG Dream11 Abu Dhabi T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, M Shahzad, T Banton, C Delport, S Akthar, S Afridi, K Pollard, C Jordan, R Rampaul, S Tanvir and I Tahir.

Captain: K Pollard. Vice-Captain: S Akthar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, M Shahzad, T Banton, C Delport, S Akthar, B Dunk, K Pollard, C Jordan, Z Khan, S Tanvir and I Tahir .

Captain: T Banton. Vice-Captain: K Pollard.