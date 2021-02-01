QAL vs MA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 Match 16 Super League – Feb 02, 2021

The Super League in the 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is underway. In the first game of the second day of the Super League, Qalandars take on the Maratha Arabians. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi continues to be the venue. The two teams are coming into this game with contrasting forms.

Qalandars have been the team to beat in this tournament so far. They are the only side to not have lost a single game. The Sohail Akhtar-led side topped Group B as they won all their three games and that too, by commanding margins. Thus, they will look to continue the winning run.

On the other hand, the Maratha Arabians had a good start to this season as they beat Northern Warriors in a final-over thriller. But since then, they have lost two on the bounce and both were by massive margins. Thus, they finished at the bottom of the points table in Group A. Maratha Arabians will be desperate to get back to winning ways and start the Super League stage on a high.

Squads to choose from

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk, Shahid Afridi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed, Samit Patel, Umaid Asif, Fayyaz Ahmed, Philip Salt, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Taha, Maaz Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khurshid Anwar, Ali Khan

Maratha Arabians: Abdul Shakoor, Ishan Malhotra, Laurie Evans, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Javed Ahmadi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sompal Kami, Pravin Tambe, Amjad Gul Khan, Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Ravinderpal Singh, Maroof Merchant

Predicted Playing XIs

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk (wk), Shahid Afridi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed

Maratha Arabians: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Ishan Malhotra, Laurie Evans, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Javed Ahmadi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sompal Kami

Match Details

Match: Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians

Date: February 2nd, 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is an absolute belter to bat on. 115-120 is the par score easily and huge scores have been chased down.

In fact, out of the 12 completed games of the group stages, nine were won by teams batting second. Thus, the team winning the toss will have no hesitation in fielding first. The onus will be on the batting side to post a massive score.

Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (QAL vs MA)

Dream11 Team for Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians - Abu Dhabi T10.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Dunk, Abdul Shakoor, Tom Banton, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Azmatullah Omarzai, Muktar Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Sultan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Yamin Ahmadzai

Captain: Tom Banton Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Ishan Malhotra, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sohag Gazi

Captain: Abdul Shakoor Vice-captain: Chris Jordan