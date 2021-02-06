QAL vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 3rd Playoff Match – Feb 06, 2021

It is the last day of the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League and in the first match of the day, Qalandars will be taking on the Team Abu Dhabi in the third Playoff game. Both teams lost their respective knockout fixtures and will be battling it out for the bronze finish at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Qalandars were at the top of the Super League points table at one point and were looking like the team to beat. They were flying high with five wins in a row and were unbeaten till the final Super League fixture. Delhi Bulls handed Qalandars a drubbing before the knockouts before Team Abu Dhabi outplayed them in the Eliminator 1. Hence, the Sohail Akhtar-led side will be eyeing a consolation win to finish the season.

On the other hand, Team Abu Dhabi didn’t have the greatest of starts. They lost three out of their first four games in this tournament. However, at one stage, they won four out of five games and seemed to be on a roll. It looked like they could carry this momentum all the way up to the final. However, Northern Warriors beat Team Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator 2.

Squads to choose from

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Ben Dunk, Asif Ali, Shahid Afridi, Danyal Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Umaid Asif, Samit Patel, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Mohammad Taha, Philip Salt, Maaz Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khurshid Anwar

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Luke Wright (c), Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Rohan Mustafa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Tom Helm, Usman Shinwari, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien

Predicted Playing XIs

Qalandars: Sharjeel Khan, Tom Banton, Sohail Akhtar (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Shahid Afridi, Danyal Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Zahid, Sultan Ahmed

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Luke Wright (c), Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Rohan Mustafa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Tom Helm

Match Details

Match: Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi

Date: February 6th 2021, 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch report

The scores while batting first in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League have gone down a touch in the last few games, especially in the playoffs. In fact, the 100-run mark has been crossed only once while batting first in the three playoffs games so far. But the track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is likely to be an absolute batting beauty, and we could well be in store for another run-fest, with the bowlers having very little to play with. Thus, 110-115 could be a par score on this track.

Abu Dhabi T10 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (QAL vs TAD)

Dream11 Team for Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi T10.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Chris Gayle, Samit Patel, Paul Stirling, Ahmed Danyal, Sultan Ahmed, Tom Helm, Jamie Overton

Captain: Sohail Akhtar Vice-captain: Chris Gayle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Dunk, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Banton, Joe Clarke, Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Paul Stirling, Ahmed Danyal, Chris Jordan, Obed McCoy, Tom Helm

Captain: Paul Stirling Vice-captain: Tom Banton