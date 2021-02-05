QAL vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 Eliminator Match – Feb 05, 2021

It is time for the playoffs in this 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Qalandars will be up against Team Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this knockout fixture.

Qalandars were superb throughout the tournament and won all of their first five games. However, in the last Super League stage match against Delhi Bulls, they came up short and lost. It was a big defeat and it crashed their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs as one of the top two teams. They finished third and suddenly find themselves in a knockout situation. But given their form and the way they have played in this tournament, the Sohail Akhtar-led side will start as slight favourites.

Team Abu Dhabi didn’t have the best of starts to the tournament. They lost two back-to-back games to kickstart the season. However, they have turned things around really well. Luke Wright and his men have bounced back excellently to win three of their last four games and move into the knockouts. However, they will need to maintain their momentum if they are to topple the Qalandars.

Earlier in the season, Qalandars thrashed Team Abu Dhabi as they hunted down 101 with seven balls and nine wickets to spare.

Squads to choose from

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk, Shahid Afridi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed, Samit Patel, Umaid Asif, Fayyaz Ahmed, Philip Salt, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Taha, Maaz Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khurshid Anwar, Ali Khan

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (c), Ben Duckett, Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Helm, Ben Cox, Usman Shinwari, Avishka Fernando, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien

Predicted Playing XIs

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Ali Khan, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Danyal Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (c), Ben Duckett (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Helm

Match Details

Match: Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians

Date: February 5th 2021, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi for this T10 game will massively favour the batsmen. Teams batting first have easily posting in excess of 110-115 runs, with the scores being chased down as well. Thus, not a lot is expected to change and another run fest is likely on the cards once again.

Abu Dhabi T10 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (QAL vs TAD)

Dream11 Team for Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi T10 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Dunk, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Banton, Joe Clarke, Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Paul Stirling, Danyal Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Tom Helm, Jamie Overton

Captain: Chris Gayle Vice-captain: Tom Banton

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Chris Gayle, Rohan Mustafa, Paul Stirling, Danyal Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Obed McCoy, Tom Helm

Captain: Sohail Akhtar Vice-captain: Paul Stirling