QAT vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League A, Match 22

Qatar will be up against Denmark in the 22nd match of the CWC One-Day Challenge League A at the Maple Leaf North-East Ground in King City on Sunday.

Denmark have won three of their seven games and are third in the points table. They head into this game high on confidence, having won their last match against Vanuatu by 127 runs. Qatar, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings, winning three of their six games. They endured a six-wicket loss in their last match against Singapore.

QAT vs DEN Probable Playing XIs

QAT

Mohammed Rizlan (C & WK), Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Imal Liyanage, Muhammad Tanveer, Akash Babu, Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Murad, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah, Imraz Raffi.

DEN

Hamid Shah (C), Musa Shaheen, Oliver Hald, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Zameer Khan, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Rizwan Mahmood, Abdul Hashmi (WK), Saud Munir, Surya Anand, Saif Ahmad.

Match Details

Match: QAT vs DEN, CWC One-Day Challenge League A, Match 22.

Date and Time: July 31, 2022; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maple Leaf North-East Ground, King City.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Maple Leaf North-East Ground is conducive to both batters and bowlers. Spinners should come into play as the game progresses. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 239.

Today’s QAT vs DEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammed Rizlan: The right-handed batter has accumulated 261 runs in six games. He has also taken four catches and effected three stumpings.

Batters

Akash Babu: Babu is a right-handed batter and legbreak bowler. He scored 31 runs and took two wickets on his international debut.

Zameer Khan: Khan has scored 241 runs in seven games at an average of 34.42.

All-rounders

Hamid Shah: Shah has smashed 274 runs and scalped 12 wickets in seven games. He's a good option to lead your fantasy team.

Nicolaj Laegsgaard: Laegsgaard is a quality all-rounder who has scored 70 runs and picked up ten wickets in seven games.

Bowlers

Oliver Hald: The Danish left-arm medium pacer has scored 87 runs and scalped 11 wickets in seven games. He's a must-have fantasy pick for this game.

Surya Anand: Anand has scored 47 runs and picked up one wicket in two games.

Five best players to pick in QAT vs DEN Dream11 prediction team

Hamid Shah (DEN) – 286 points

Nicolaj Laegsgaard (DEN) – 249 points

Oliver Hald (DEN) – 176 points

Surya Anand (DEN) – 110 points

Saif Ahmad (DEN) – 104 points.

Key Stats for QAT vs DEN Dream11 prediction team

Hamid Shah – 274 runs and 12 wickets in 7 matches; SR – 70 & ER – 4.59

Nicolaj Laegsgaard – 70 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches; SR – 100 & ER – 2.95

Oliver Hald – 87 runs and 11 wickets in 7 matches; SR – 117.56 & ER – 5.32

Surya Anand – 47 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR – 50.53 & ER – 4.00

Saif Ahmad – 48 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR – 59.25 & ER – 5.14.

QAT vs DEN Dream11 Prediction

Qatar vs Denmark Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion#1: Mohammed Rizlan, Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Akash Babu, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Muhammad Murad, Oliver Hald, Musawar Shah, Surya Anand, Muhammad Ikramullah.

Captain: Hamid Shah. Vice-captain: Muhammad Murad.

Qatar vs Denmark Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion#2: Imal Liyanage, Zameer Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Akash Babu, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Muhammad Murad, Mohammed Nadeem, Oliver Hald, Musawar Shah.

Captain: Nicolaj Laegsgaard. Vice-captain: Hamid Shah.

