QAT vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 14

Qatar will take on Denmark in the 14th match of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday, December 13.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the QAT vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Qatar have won seven out of their 14 matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against Malaysia by 121 runs. Denmark, on the other hand, have won eight out of their 14 matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Vanuatu by 49 runs (D/L).

QAT vs DEN Match Details

The 14th match of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A will be played on Dec 13 at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The match is set to take place at 7:00 am IST.

QAT vs DEN, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 14

Date and Time: 13 December 2022, 7:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

QAT vs DEN Pitch Report

The track at the Bayuemas Oval Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Three out of five matches here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 210

Average second-innings score: 180

QAT vs DEN Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Qatar: W-W-L

Denmark: W-L-W

QAT vs DEN probable playing 11s for today’s match

QAT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

QAT Probable Playing 11

Mohammed Rizlan (c & wk), Kamran Khan, Imal Liyanage, Assad Borham, Muhammad Tanveer, Akash Babu, Muhammad Ikramullah, Dharmang Patel, Mohammed Nadeem, MD Yousuf Ali, Gayan Munaweera.

DEN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DEN Probable Playing 11

Hamid Shah (c), Taranjit Bharaj, Oliver Hald, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Zameer Khan, Jino Jojo, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saud Munir, Abdul Hashmi (wk), Surya Anand, Saif Ahmad.

QAT vs DEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mohammed Rizlan (13 matches, 418 runs, Strike Rate: 59.71)

Rizlan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 418 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 59.71.

Top Batter pick

Zameer Khan (13 matches, 404 runs, Strike Rate: 57.79)

Zameer has been in excellent form with the bat in this tournament and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. He has scored 404 runs at a strike rate of 57.79 in 13 matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Nicolaj Laegsgaard (14 matches, 265 runs and 23 wickets, Strike Rate: 103.92, Economy Rate: 3.28)

Nicolaj has picked up 23 wickets while scoring 265 runs in 14 matches. He is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammed Nadeem (13 matches, 22 wickets and 44 runs, Economy Rate: 3.81 and Strike Rate: 57.14)

Nadeem is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team considering his recent form. He has scalped 22 wickets in 13 matches, while also scoring 44 runs.

QAT vs DEN match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicolaj Laegsgaard

Nicolaj is an unquestionable choice for the captaincy. He has picked up 23 wickets while scoring 265 runs in 14 matches.

Hamid Shah

Hamid's ability to contribute points from both ends makes him a lock pick in this game. He has scored 605 runs while scalping 12 wickets in 14 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for QAT vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nicolaj Laegsgaard: 265 runs and 23 wickets in 14 matches

Hamid Shah: 605 runs and 12 wickets in 14 matches

Saif Ahmad: 304 runs and 10 wickets in 9 matches

Mohammed Nadeem: 44 runs and 22 wickets in 13 matches

Surya Anand: 220 runs and 8 wickets in 9 matches

QAT vs DEN match expert tips

Oliver Hald has looked promising with the ball and will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps on Tuesday.

QAT vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

QAT vs DEN Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A

QAT vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Rizlan, Imal Liyanage.

Batters: Zameer Khan, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Akash Babu.

All-rounders: Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Nicolaj Laegsgaard.

Bowlers: Surya Anand, Mohammed Nadeem, Oliver Hald.

QAT vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

QAT vs DEN Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A

QAT vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Rizlan.

Batters: Akash Babu, Zameer Khan, Kamran Khan.

All-rounders: Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Nicolaj Laegsgaard.

Bowlers: Oliver Hald, Mohammed Nadeem, Muhammad Ikramullah, Saud Munir.

