QAT vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A, Match 7

The seventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A will see Qatar (QAT) squaring off against Kuwait (KUW) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday, October 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the QAT vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Qatar have won one of their last three matches of the tournament. Kuwait, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches, making them the favorites to come through this clash.

QAT vs KUW Match Details

The seventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A will be played on October 2 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The game is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QAT vs KUW, Match 7

Date and Time: October 2 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, where a total of 349 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

QAT vs KUW Form Guide

QAT - Won one of their last three matches.

KUW - Won two of their last three matches.

QAT vs KUW Probable Playing XI

QAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Adnan Mirza, Himanshu Rathod, Jassim Khan, Saqlain Arshad (c), Mohammad, Uzair Amir Moin, MM Baig, Muhammad Tanveer, MD Yousef, I Liyanage (wk), Muhammad Murad

KUW Playing XI

No injury updates

R Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Ahsan Ul Haq, Adnan Idrees, Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Shiraz Khan, Parvinder Kumar, Usman Ghani (wk), Meet Bhavsar (c)

QAT vs KUW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Bhavsar

M Bhavsar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Liyanage is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Rathod

S Arshad and H Rathod are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Tanveer played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Mirza

M Aslam and A Mirza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Monib

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Murad and S Monib. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Shafeeq is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

QAT vs KUW match captain and vice-captain choices

M Bhavsar

M Bhavsar will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 218 points in the last two matches.

S Monib

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick S Monib as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 171 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for QAT vs KUW, Match 7

S Monib

M Bhavsar

M Murad

M Aslam

S Arshad

Qatar vs Kuwait Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Qatar vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar

Batters: S Arshad, H Rathod, M Tanveer, R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: M Aslam, A Mirza

Bowlers: M Murad, S Monib, M Shafeeq, B Munchummal

Qatar vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar

Batters: S Arshad, H Rathod, M Tanveer, R Sandaruwan, M Ahnaff

All-rounders: M Aslam, A Mirza

Bowlers: M Murad, S Monib, M Shafeeq