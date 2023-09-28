QAT vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 1

Qatar (QAT) will take on Kuwait (KUW) in the first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Asia Qualifier A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday, September 28.
Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the QAT vs KUW Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
This will be the first match of the tournament. Both Qatar and Kuwait will try to get off to a winning start.
QAT vs KUW Match Details
The first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Asia Qualifier A will be played on September 28 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
The match will commence at 12:00 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary on the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: QAT vs KUW, Match 1, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A
Date and Time: September 28, 2023, Thursday; 12.00 pm IST
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
QAT vs KUW Probable Playing XIs
QAT Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
Qatar Probable Playing XI
Imal Liyanage Malindu (wk), Uzair Amir Moin, Himanshu Rathod, Saqlain Arshad, Muhammad Tanveer-I, A Mirza, M Mohammed Baig, M Ikramullah, Muhammad Jaqir Ajmir Khan, M Murad, and B Munchummal.
KUW Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
Kuwait Probable Playing XI
M Bhavsar, U Ghani Patel, R Sandaruwan, A Ul Haq, A Zaheeruddin, Clinto Velookkara Anto, A Idrees, Mohammed-Aslam, S Monib, M Shafeeq, and S Khan Shareef.
QAT vs KUW Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper - Usman Ghani Patel
Usman Ghani Patel is an attacking top-order batter. He can pick up quick points if he is a part of your fantasy XI.
Batter - Himanshu Rathod
Himanshu Rathod is a stable batter. He can score runs and carry his team forward. So, Rathod will be a good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.
All-rounder - Adnan Idrees
Adnan Idrees can be a good contributor with both the bat and the ball. The fact that he can pick up valuable and considerable points in both innings of the match makes him a good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.
Bowler - Muhammad Jabir Ajmir Khan
Muhammad Jabir is an efficient bowler. He can be economical and also pick up wickets. This makes Jabir a decent choice for the fantasy contests of the match.
QAT vs KUW match captain and vice captain choices
Adnan Idrees
Adnan Idrees is an effective all-round player. He can change the course of a match with both the bat and the ball. So, Idrees will be a good choice as the captain or vice captain of the match.
Usman Ghani Patel
Usman Ghani Patel is a very effective and aggressive top-order batter. Patel will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice captain, as he can pick up some quick points at the beginning of the innings.
Five Must-Picks for QAT vs KUW, Match 1
Usman Ghani Patel
Himanshu Rathod
Adnan Idrees
M Jabir Ajmir Khan
QAT vs KUW Match Expert Tips
Kuwait has a better balance on paper. It will be a good choice to go for a 6-5 combination in favor of players from Kuwait.
QAT vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeepers: I Liyanage, Usman Ghani Patel
Batters: S Arshad, H Rathod
All-rounders: Adnan Idrees, A Mirza, Mohammed-Aslam, P Kumar
Bowlers: M Jabir Ajmir Khan, S Monib, M Shafeeq
QAT vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Grand League Team
Wicketkeepers: I Liyanage, Usman Ghani Patel
Batters: S Arshad, H Rathod
All-rounders: Adnan Idrees, A Mirza, Mohammed-Aslam, P Kumar
Bowlers: M Jabir Ajmir Khan, S Monib, M Shafeeq