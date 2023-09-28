QAT vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 1

Qatar (QAT) will take on Kuwait (KUW) in the first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Asia Qualifier A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday, September 28.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the QAT vs KUW Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the tournament. Both Qatar and Kuwait will try to get off to a winning start.

QAT vs KUW Match Details

The first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Asia Qualifier A will be played on September 28 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The match will commence at 12:00 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary on the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: QAT vs KUW, Match 1, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A

Date and Time: September 28, 2023, Thursday; 12.00 pm IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

QAT vs KUW Probable Playing XIs

QAT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Qatar Probable Playing XI

Imal Liyanage Malindu (wk), Uzair Amir Moin, Himanshu Rathod, Saqlain Arshad, Muhammad Tanveer-I, A Mirza, M Mohammed Baig, M Ikramullah, Muhammad Jaqir Ajmir Khan, M Murad, and B Munchummal.

KUW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Kuwait Probable Playing XI

M Bhavsar, U Ghani Patel, R Sandaruwan, A Ul Haq, A Zaheeruddin, Clinto Velookkara Anto, A Idrees, Mohammed-Aslam, S Monib, M Shafeeq, and S Khan Shareef.

QAT vs KUW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Usman Ghani Patel

Usman Ghani Patel is an attacking top-order batter. He can pick up quick points if he is a part of your fantasy XI.

Batter - Himanshu Rathod

Himanshu Rathod is a stable batter. He can score runs and carry his team forward. So, Rathod will be a good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder - Adnan Idrees

Adnan Idrees can be a good contributor with both the bat and the ball. The fact that he can pick up valuable and considerable points in both innings of the match makes him a good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowler - Muhammad Jabir Ajmir Khan

Muhammad Jabir is an efficient bowler. He can be economical and also pick up wickets. This makes Jabir a decent choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

QAT vs KUW match captain and vice captain choices

Adnan Idrees

Adnan Idrees is an effective all-round player. He can change the course of a match with both the bat and the ball. So, Idrees will be a good choice as the captain or vice captain of the match.

Usman Ghani Patel

Usman Ghani Patel is a very effective and aggressive top-order batter. Patel will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice captain, as he can pick up some quick points at the beginning of the innings.

Five Must-Picks for QAT vs KUW, Match 1

Usman Ghani Patel

Himanshu Rathod

Adnan Idrees

M Jabir Ajmir Khan

QAT vs KUW Match Expert Tips

Kuwait has a better balance on paper. It will be a good choice to go for a 6-5 combination in favor of players from Kuwait.

QAT vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

QAT vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: I Liyanage, Usman Ghani Patel

Batters: S Arshad, H Rathod

All-rounders: Adnan Idrees, A Mirza, Mohammed-Aslam, P Kumar

Bowlers: M Jabir Ajmir Khan, S Monib, M Shafeeq

