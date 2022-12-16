QAT vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular Series, Match 3

The third game of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2022-23 will see Qatar (QAT) square off against Malaysia (MAL) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (December 16). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the QAT vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams performed well in their first game. Malaysia beat Bahrain by 11 runs, while Qatar beat Singapore by five wickets. Malaysia will look to win the game, but Qatar are a better team and expected to prevail.

QAT vs MAL Match Details

The third game of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2022-23 will be played on December 15 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 7:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: QAT vs MAL, Match 3

Date and Time: December 15, 2022; 7:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur looks decent and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Singapore and Qatar saw 264 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

QAT vs MAL Form Guide

QAT - W

MAL - W

QAT vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

QAT

No injury update

Mohammed Rizlan (c & wk), Kamran Khan, Imal Liyanage, Assad Borham, Muhammad Tanveer, Akash Babu, Muhammad Ikramullah, Valeed Veetil, Dharmang Patel, Mohammed Nadeem, Gayan Munaweera

MAL

No injury update

Ahmad Faiz (C), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Rizwan Haider, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin, Anwar Rahman, Syed Rehmatullah (wk)

QAT vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Liyanage

Liyanage is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. M Rizlan is another good pick.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

Zulkifle and A Faiz are the two best batter picks. S Aziz has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

V Singh

G Buddika and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. S Muniandy is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Haider

The top bowler picks are R Haider and M Nadeem. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Ikramullah is another good pick.

QAT vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

Singh is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safes captaincy pick. He scored 16 runs and took three wickets in the last games.

Z Zulkifle

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you could make Z Zulkifle the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bowl at the death. He scored 73 in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for QAT vs MAL, Match 3

M Nadeem

R Haider

V Singh

Z Zulkifle

G Buddika

Qatar vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Qatar vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: I Liyanage

Batters: A Faiz, S Aziz, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: S Muniandy, G Buddika, K Khan, V Singh

Bowlers: R Haider, M Nadeem, M Ikramullah

Qatar vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: I Liyanage

Batters: A Faiz, A Jamaluddin, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: S Muniandy, G Buddika, M Tanveer, V Singh

Bowlers: R Haider, M Nadeem, F Sham

Poll : 0 votes