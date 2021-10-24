QAT vs MLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier 2021-22, Match 4

Qatar will take on Maldives in the fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier on Sunday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Hosts Qatar were beaten in their opening game by Bahrain by eight wickets, a game where their bowlers fared poorly. They are third in the points table, and will look to win this game to register their first win of the tournament.

Maldives, meanwhile, are fourth in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier standings, having lost their first match against Saudi Arabia by seven wickets. They were dismal with the bat, and will now look to return to winning ways in this game.

QAT vs MLD Probable Playing XIs

Qatar

Andri Berenger, Kamran Khan, Imal Liyanage, Mohammed Rizlan (WK), Muhammad Tanveer, Zaheeruddin Ibrahim, Iqbal Hussain (C), Muhammad Murad, Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah.

Maldives

Azyan Farhath, Ahmed Hassan, Umar Adam, Ibrahim Nashath, Mohammed Rishwan, Wedage Malinda, Mohammed Azzam (WK), Ibrahim Rizan, Ibrahim Hassan, Leam Shafeeg, Mohammad Mahfooz (C).

Match Details

Match: QAT vs MLD, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier.

Date and Time: 24th October; 3:40 PM IST;

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium is ideal for bowlers. The spinners could play a crucial role, as the ball will tend to hold a bit on the surface. The batters, meanwhile, will need to be selective with their shots. A total of around 150 runs could prove to be challenging on this surface.

Today’s QAT vs MLD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammed Rizlan: He is a great option in the wicketkeeper department. He is a decent performer with the bat ,and can also contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Zaheeruddin Ibrahim: He played well in the first match, scoring 33 runs off 22 balls. He can play the big shots, and could prove to be key in this game.

Azyan Farhath: Azyan didn’t perform well in the first game, but has the potential to score huge runs and give his team quick starts.

All-rounders

Muhammad Tanveer: Tanveer is an excellent all-rounder for Qatar. He can contribute with both bat and ball, and could fetch good points in this game.

Umar Adam: He is an outstanding bowling allrounder, who can also score handy runs. He is a good option for captain or vice-captain in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mohammad Mahfooz: Mahfooz has the ability to contain batters and pick up key wickets. He could be a crucial bowler in this game on Sunday.

Mohammad Nadeem: Nadeem is another good option from the bowling department. He is consistent with his lines and lengths, and could be another key bowler in this game on Sunday.

Five best players to pick in QAT vs MLD Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Tanveer: 71 points.

Umar Adam: 69 points.

Zaheeruddin Ibrahim: 47 points.

Mohamed Mahafooz: 46 points.

Iqbal Hussain: 43 points.

Key stats for QAT vs MLD Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Tanveer: 1 match, 25 runs, 1 wicket.

Umar Adam: 1 match, 2 wickets.

Zaheeruddin Ibrahim: 1 match, 33 runs.

Mohammed Mahafooz: 1 match, 1 wicket.

Iqbal Hussain: 1 match, 13 runs, 1 wicket.

QAT vs MLD Dream11 Prediction Today

QAT vs MLD Dream11 Team - 1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizlan, Kamran Khan, Azyan Farhath, Zaheeruddin Ibrahim, Umar Adam, Ibrahim Nashath, Mohammad Tanveer, Mohammad Nadeem, Mohammed Mahafooz, Liam Shafeeq, Muhammad Murad.

Captain: Umar Adam. Vice-Captain: Zaheeruddin Ibrahim.

QAT vs MLD Dream11 Team - 2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizlan, Andri Berenger, Azyan Farhath, Zaheeruddin Ibrahim, Umar Adam, Ibrahim Hassan, Iqbal Hussain, Mohammad Tanveer, Mohammad Nadeem, Mohammed Mahafooz, Liam Shafeeq.

Captain: Mohammad Tanveer. Vice-Captain: Azyan Farhath.

Edited by Bhargav