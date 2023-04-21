QAT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 9

Qatar (QAT) will take on Saudi Arabia (SAU) in the ninth match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday, April 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the QAT vs SAU Dream11 prediction.
Both teams started their ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 campaign with a loss. Qatar failed to chase down 250 and lost by 50 runs against Oman. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, were thrashed by Malaysia. Saudi Arabia were bowled out for 153, with Malaysia chasing down the target in 21.2 overs.
QAT vs SAU Match Details, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023
The ninth match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 between Qatar and Saudi Arabia will be played on April 22 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
QAT vs SAU, Match 9, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023
Date & Time: April 22nd 2023, 9:15 AM IST
Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
QAT vs SAU Pitch Report
The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur has been a good one to bat on, with 235, 371, and 286 being the scores at the venue in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023.
QAT vs SAU Probable Playing 11 today
Qatar Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
Qatar Probable Playing XI: Abdul Waheed, Waqar Ul Hassan, Saad Khan, Atif Ur Rehman, Abdul Wahid, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Hisham Sheikh (c), Imran Arif, Abdul Manan Ali, Zain Ul Abidin.
Saudi Arabia Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
Saudi Arabia Probable Playing XI: Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (c), Mohammed Nadeem, Imal Liyanage (wk), Khurram Shahzad, Amir Farooq, Owais Ahmed, M Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Murad.
Today’s QAT vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Imal Liyanage (1 match, 27 runs, 4 catches)
Imal Liyanage batted well in the last game and was excellent behind the stumps as well. He smashed 27 off 39 balls with the aid of four boundaries and also took four catches.
Top Batter Pick
Abdul Waheed (1 match, 36 runs)
Abdul Waheed was Saudi Arabia's second-highest scorer against Malaysia with 36 runs.
Top All-rounder Pick
Muhammad Tanveer (1 match, 19 runs, 0 wickets)
Muhammad Tanveer scored 19 runs and bowled 10 overs of his seam-ups as well. His overall List A record is good - 252 runs and five wickets in eight matches.
Top Bowler Pick
Muhammad Murad (1 match, 3 wickets)
Muhammad Murad bowled a wonderful spell against Oman, with the Qatar left-arm pacer returning with figures of 10-1-47-3.
QAT vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices
M Ikramullah Khan (1 match, 26 runs, 2 wickets)
M Ikramullah Khan was brilliant with both the bat and ball in Qatar’s first encounter. He scored 26 runs and returned with figures of 2/44 from his 10-over spell.
Zain Ul Abidin (1 match, 5 runs, 2 wickets)
Zain Ul Abidin scored just five runs but bowled really well. He claimed both Malaysian wickets to fall against Saudi Arabia.
5 Must-picks with player stats for QAT vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
QAT vs SAU match expert tips
Both teams have some solid top-order batters and consistent all-rounders in their ranks. Thus, the likes of Muhammad Tanveer, Zain Ul Abidin, M Ikramullah Khan, Imal Liyanage, Khurram Shahzad, and Abdul Waheed will be the ones to watch out for in the QAT vs SAU contest.
QAT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeepers: Imal Liyanage, Haseeb Ghafoor, Mohammed Rizlan
Batters: Khurram Shahzad, Abdul Waheed
All-rounders: Muhammad Tanveer, Zain Ul Abidin (vc), M Ikramullah Khan (c)
Bowlers: Muhammad Murad, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Atif Ur Rehman
QAT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Imal Liyanage, Haseeb Ghafoor
Batters: Khurram Shahzad, Abdul Waheed (vc), Kamran Khan
All-rounders: Muhammad Tanveer, Abdul Wahid, Zain Ul Abidin, M Ikramullah Khan
Bowlers: Muhammad Murad (c), Ishtiaq Ahmad
