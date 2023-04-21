QAT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 9

Qatar (QAT) will take on Saudi Arabia (SAU) in the ninth match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday, April 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the QAT vs SAU Dream11 prediction.

Both teams started their ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 campaign with a loss. Qatar failed to chase down 250 and lost by 50 runs against Oman. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, were thrashed by Malaysia. Saudi Arabia were bowled out for 153, with Malaysia chasing down the target in 21.2 overs.

QAT vs SAU Match Details, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

The ninth match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 between Qatar and Saudi Arabia will be played on April 22 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QAT vs SAU, Match 9, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date & Time: April 22nd 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

QAT vs SAU Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur has been a good one to bat on, with 235, 371, and 286 being the scores at the venue in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023.

QAT vs SAU Probable Playing 11 today

Qatar Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Qatar Probable Playing XI: Abdul Waheed, Waqar Ul Hassan, Saad Khan, Atif Ur Rehman, Abdul Wahid, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Hisham Sheikh (c), Imran Arif, Abdul Manan Ali, Zain Ul Abidin.

Saudi Arabia Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Saudi Arabia Probable Playing XI: Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (c), Mohammed Nadeem, Imal Liyanage (wk), Khurram Shahzad, Amir Farooq, Owais Ahmed, M Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Murad.

Today’s QAT vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Imal Liyanage (1 match, 27 runs, 4 catches)

Imal Liyanage batted well in the last game and was excellent behind the stumps as well. He smashed 27 off 39 balls with the aid of four boundaries and also took four catches.

Top Batter Pick

Abdul Waheed (1 match, 36 runs)

Abdul Waheed was Saudi Arabia's second-highest scorer against Malaysia with 36 runs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Muhammad Tanveer (1 match, 19 runs, 0 wickets)

Muhammad Tanveer scored 19 runs and bowled 10 overs of his seam-ups as well. His overall List A record is good - 252 runs and five wickets in eight matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Murad (1 match, 3 wickets)

Muhammad Murad bowled a wonderful spell against Oman, with the Qatar left-arm pacer returning with figures of 10-1-47-3.

QAT vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ikramullah Khan (1 match, 26 runs, 2 wickets)

M Ikramullah Khan was brilliant with both the bat and ball in Qatar’s first encounter. He scored 26 runs and returned with figures of 2/44 from his 10-over spell.

Zain Ul Abidin (1 match, 5 runs, 2 wickets)

Zain Ul Abidin scored just five runs but bowled really well. He claimed both Malaysian wickets to fall against Saudi Arabia.

5 Must-picks with player stats for QAT vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats M Ikramullah Khan 26 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Zain Ul Abidin 5 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Muhammad Murad 3 wickets in 1 match Abdul Waheed 36 runs in 1 match Muhammad Tanveer 19 runs in 1 match

QAT vs SAU match expert tips

Both teams have some solid top-order batters and consistent all-rounders in their ranks. Thus, the likes of Muhammad Tanveer, Zain Ul Abidin, M Ikramullah Khan, Imal Liyanage, Khurram Shahzad, and Abdul Waheed will be the ones to watch out for in the QAT vs SAU contest.

QAT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

QAT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Imal Liyanage, Haseeb Ghafoor, Mohammed Rizlan

Batters: Khurram Shahzad, Abdul Waheed

All-rounders: Muhammad Tanveer, Zain Ul Abidin (vc), M Ikramullah Khan (c)

Bowlers: Muhammad Murad, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Atif Ur Rehman

QAT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

QAT vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Imal Liyanage, Haseeb Ghafoor

Batters: Khurram Shahzad, Abdul Waheed (vc), Kamran Khan

All-rounders: Muhammad Tanveer, Abdul Wahid, Zain Ul Abidin, M Ikramullah Khan

Bowlers: Muhammad Murad (c), Ishtiaq Ahmad

