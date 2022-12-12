QAT vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens CWC Challenge League A, Match 27

The 27th match of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A will see Qatar (QAT) squaring off against Singapore (SIN) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia, on Monday, December 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the QAT vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Singapore have won seven of their last fourteen games, whereas Qatar, on the other hand, have won seven of their last thirteen matches. Qatar will try their best to continue their dominance in the tournament.

Singapore will give it their all to win the match, but Qatar have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

QAT vs SIN Match Details

The 27th match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A will be played on December 12 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QAT vs SIN, Match 27

Date and Time: December 12, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The surface at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Vanuatu and Denmark, where a total of 387 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

QAT vs SIN Form Guide

QAT - Won 7 of their last 13 matches

SIN - Won 7 of their last 14 matches

QAT vs SIN Probable Playing XI

QAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammed Rizlan (c & wk), Kamran Khan, Imal Liyanage, Assad Borham, Muhammad Tanveer, Akash Babu, Muhammad Ikramullah, Dharmang Patel, Mohammed Nadeem, MD Yousuf Ali, Gayan Munaweera

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aritra Dutta, Avi Dixit, Aman Desai (wk), Manpreet Singh, Sidhanth Srikanth, Ishaan Sawney, Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob ©, Akshay Roopak Puri

QAT vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizlan

M Rizlan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Desai is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

K Khan

K Khan and A Dutta are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Babu has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Tanveer

M Tanveer and A Borham are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. J Prakash is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Mahboob

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mahboob and M Nadeem. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Baskaran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

QAT vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Tanveer

M Tanveer is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has already earned 498 points in the last seven matches.

M Nadeem

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make M Nadeem the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in death overs. He has already earned 579 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for QAT vs SIN, Match 27

A Mahboob

V Baskaran

M Nadeem

J Prakash

M Tanveer

Qatar vs Singapore Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Qatar vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizlan, A Desai

Batters: A Babu, A Dutta, K Khan

All-rounders: J Prakash, A Borham, M Tanveer

Bowlers: V Baskaran, A Mahboob, A Sunil

Qatar vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizlan

Batters: A Babu, A Dutta, K Khan

All-rounders: J Prakash, M Tanveer

Bowlers: V Baskaran, A Mahboob, A Sunil, M Ikramullah, M Nadeem

