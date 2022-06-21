QAT-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 14

Qatar Women (QAT-W) will take on Singapore Women (SIN-W) in the 14th match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 on Tuesday at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi.

Qatar Women are no doubt the strongest team in this year's tournament. They won their last match against Oman Women by seven wickets.

Singapore Women too dominated their last match against Oman Women to win by seven wickets. But they have lacked in consistency in this competition so far and didn't perform well in their first couple of games before bouncing back against Oman.

QAT-W vs SIN-W Probable Playing XI

QAT-W Playing XI

Rizpha Bano Emmanuel (wk), Aysha (c), Shahreen Bahadur, Shrutiben Rana, Saachi Dhadwal, Aleena Khan, Sarrinah Ahmed, Angeline Mare, Rochelle Quyn, Khadija Imtiaz, Hiral Agarwal

SIN-W Playing XI

Shafina Mahesh (c & wk), Ishita Shukla, Chathurani Abeyratne, Diviya GK, Johanna Pooranakaran, Riyaa Bhasin, Vigineswari Pasupathy, Ada Bhasin, Ananyapriya Venkata, Damini Ramesh, Vinu Kumar

Match Details

QAT-W vs SIN-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: June 21, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is bowling-friendly, where the pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch isn't expected to change considerably and both teams will aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

QAT-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Bano, who played exceptionally well in head-to-head matches against Singapore Women, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

V Pasupathy and S Dhadwal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Nawab is another good pick for today's Dream11 team as she has performed exceptionally well in recent international matches.

All-rounders

V Kumar and S Mahesh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Diviya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Agarwal and Angeline. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few international matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. C Abeyratne is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in QAT-W vs SIN-W Dream11 prediction team

Aysha (QAT-W)

G Diviya (SIN-W)

S Mahesh (SIN-W)

QAT-W vs SIN-W: Important stats for Dream11 team

Aysha - 34 runs and two wickets

S Mahesh - 34 runs and three wickets

G Diviya - 29 runs and one wicket

Qatar Women vs Singapore Women Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Bano, V Pasupathy, S Dhadwal, J Pooranakaran, G Diviya, S Mahesh, V Kumar, Aysha, Angeline, H Agarwal, C Abeyratne

Captain: V Kumar Vice Captain: S Mahesh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: T Kale, V Pasupathy, S Dhadwal, S Nawab, G Diviya, S Mahesh, V Kumar, Aysha, Angeline, H Agarwal, C Abeyratne

Captain: V Kumar Vice Captain: G Diviya

