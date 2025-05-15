QAT-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, 15th T20I

The 15th T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will see Qatar Women (QAT-W) squaring off against United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok on Thursday, May 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the QAT-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Qatar Women have won none of their last two matches. Their last match of the tournament against Malaysia Women was abandoned due to rain. United Arab Emirates Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. Their last match against Malaysia Women was abandoned due to rain.
These two teams have played three head-to-head matches. United Arab Emirates Women have won all the matches.
QAT-W vs UAE-W Match Details
The 15th T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be played on May 15 at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
QAT-W vs UAE-W, 15th T20I match
Date and Time: 15th May 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Venue: Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both teams will depend on bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Nepal Women and Hong Kong Women, where a total of 59 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets in just 9.3 overs.
QAT-W vs UAE-W Form Guide
QAT-W - Won 0 of their last 2 matches
UAE-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches
QAT-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI
QAT-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Aysha (c), Shahreen Nawab, Christeena Jacob, Rizpha Bano (wk), Roheed Akhtar, Amna Abdulaziz, Sabeeja Adiyeri Panayan, Sudha Thapa, Angeline Mare, Hiral Agarwal, Khadija Imtiaz
UAE-W Playing XI
No injury updates
T Satish (wk), R Rajith, L Keny, H Harish, M Daleen, E Rohit, V Mahesh, I Nandakumar, S Miriam, K Thompson, S Kote
QAT-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
T Satish
T Satish is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. She has smashed 77 runs in the last two matches. R Bano is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.
Batters
L Kenny
K Ahmad and L Kenny are the two best bayyer picks for today's Dream11 team. L Kenny will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 16 runs in the match against Malaysia Women. A Abdulaziz is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
E Rohit
M Daleen and E Rohit are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. E Rohit will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 125 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. H Harish is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
K Thompson
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Mahesh and K Thompson. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Thompson will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches. T Sashikala is another good bowler for today's match.
QAT-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices
E Rohit
E Rohit was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 125 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.
K Thompson
K Thompson is one of the most crucial picks from the UAE Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for QAT-W vs UAE-W, 15th T20I match
T Satish
H Harish
E Rohit
K Thompson
M Daleen
Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: T Satish
Batters: L Keny
All-rounders: Aysha, E Rohit Oza, H Harish, M Daleen
Bowlers: K Thompson, I Nandakumar, T Sashikala, V Mahesh, S Thapa
Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: T Satish
Batters: K Ahmad
All-rounders: Aysha, E Rohit Oza, H Harish, M Daleen, S Nawab
Bowlers: K Thompson, I Nandakumar, T Sashikala, V Mahesh
