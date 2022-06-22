QAT-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship, Match 19

Qatar Women (QAT-W) will lock horns with the United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) in the 19th match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship at the Kinrara Oval Academy in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 22 June.

Qatar Women are third in the Group A standings, having won two out of their three matches. They defeated Singapore Women by five wickets in their last game. The United Arab Emirates Women have also won two out of their three fixtures and are atop the points table. They defeated Malaysia Women by 31 runs in their last match.

QAT-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing 11 Today

QAT-W XI

Shahreen Bahadur, Shrutiben Rana, Aysha (C), Angeline Mare,Saachi Dhadwal, Aleena Khan, Hiral Agarwal, Trupti Kale (WK), Rizpha Bano Emmanuel, Khadija Imtiaz, Rochelle Quyn.

UAE-W XI

Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (WK), Kavisha Egodage, Indhuja Nandakumar, Khushi Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Rithika Rajith, Chaya Mughal (C), Vaishnave Mahesh.

Match Details

QAT-W vs UAE-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship, Match 19

Date and Time: 22nd June 2022, 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Oval Academy, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Kinrara Oval Academy is a tricky one to bat on, with the bowlers expected to get ample help off the surface. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 110 runs.

Today’s QAT-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Theertha Satish: Satish is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who has been in solid form for UAE Women in the top order, scoring 55 runs at a strike rate of 94.82 in three matches.

Batters

Kavisha Egodage: Egodage is an aggressive top-order batter who has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 136.36 in three ACC Women's T20 Championship outings.

Saachi Dhadwal: Dhadwal has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.58, while also scoring 31 runs in three games. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Esha Oza: Oza has scored 55 runs and picked up four wickets in three ACC Women's T20 Championship matches.

Aysha: Aysha has smashed 41 runs in addition to scalping four wickets in three games.

Bowlers

Indhuja Nandakumar: Nandakumar is the leading wicket-taker for UAE Women with four wickets at an economy rate of 2.16 in three matches.

Angeline: Angeline has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 2.75 in three outings, while also scoring 23 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in QAT-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction team

Esha Oza (UAE-W) - 229 points

Angeline (QAT-W) - 228 points

Hiral Agarwal (QAT-W) - 199 points

Aysha (QAT-W) - 193 points

Chaya Mughal (UAE-W) - 190 points

Important Stats for QAT-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction team

Esha Oza: 55 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 122.22 and ER - 3.46

Angeline: 23 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 85.18 and ER - 2.75

Hiral Agarwal: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 3.71

Aysha: 41 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 65.07 and ER - 5.86

Chaya Mughal: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 3.55

QAT-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship)

QAT-W vs UAE-W lDream11 Prediction - ACC Women's T20 Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Theertha Satish, Kavisha Egodage, Saachi Dhadwal, Shahreen Nawab Khan Bahadur, Shrutiben Kamleshbhai Rana, Chaya Mughal, Esha Oza, Aysha, Indhuja Nandakumar, Angeline, Hiral Agarwal.

Captain: Esha Oza. Vice-captain: Saachi Dhadwal.

QAT-W vs UAE-W lDream11 Prediction - ACC Women's T20 Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Theertha Satish, Kavisha Egodage, Saachi Dhadwal, Shrutiben Kamleshbhai Rana, Chaya Mughal, Esha Oza, Aysha, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Angeline, Hiral Agarwal.

Captain: Esha Oza. Vice-captain: Angeline.

