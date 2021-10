QAT vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 1

Qatar (QAT) will take on Bahrain (BAH) in match number one of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier at the Asia Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Qatar have a good record in the T20Is. Having played 22 T20I games so far, they have won 15 times, including a couple of Super Over victories. Meanwhile, Bahrain have played eight T20Is, with a win-loss record of 4-4. Both teams last played a T20I game back in the ACC Western Region T20 in February 2020. The two sides reached the semi-final stage of the tournament.

QAT vs BAH Probable Playing 11 today

Qatar: Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Imal Liyanage, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (wk), Tamoor Sajjad, Khurram Shahzad, Iqbal Hussain (c), Awais Malik, Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Nadeem

Bahrain: Sarfaraz Ali, Muhammad Younis, Mohammed Sameer, Imran Ali (wk), Junaid Aziz, Fiaz Ahmed, Ammad Uddin, Imran Butt, Anasim Khan (c), Imran Javed Anwar, Abdul Majid Malik

Match Details

QAT vs BAH, Match 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A

Date & Time: October 23rd 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Asia Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Pitch Report

The track at the Asia Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there might be some help for the bowlers as well, with spinners expected to play a key role.

Today’s QAT vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammed Rizlan is capable of playing a big knock on Saturday, having scored 276 runs at an average of 25.09 in his T20I career.

Batter

Kamran Khan is Qatar's leading run-scorer in T20Is. He has amassed 630 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 134.61.

All-rounder

Imran Javed Anwar can contribute all-round. He has picked up 10 wickets and scored 35 runs in his T20I career so far.

Bowler

Despite Abdul Majid Malik playing only four T20I games, he has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.87.

Top 5 best players to pick in QAT vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Kamran Khan (QAT)

Sarfaraz Ali (BAH)

Iqbal Hussain (QAT)

Imran Javed Anwar (BAH)

Muhammad Tanveer (QAT)

Important stats for QAT vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Tanveer: 600 runs; SR – 131.00

Iqbal Hussain: 38 wickets; ER – 7.64

Sarfaraz Ali: 253 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 170.94 & ER – 6.75

Abdul Majid Malik: 8 wickets; ER – 4.87

QAT vs BAH Dream 11 Prediction (ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A)

Dream11 Team for Qatar vs Bahrain - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Rizlan, Kamran Khan, Ammad Uddin, Fiaz Ahmed, Iqbal Hussain, Imran Javed Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Muhammad Tanveer, Abdul Majid Malik, Sarfaraz Ali, Mohammed Nadeem

Captain: Kamran Khan. Vice-captain: Sarfaraz Ali

Dream11 Team for Qatar vs Bahrain - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammed Rizlan, Kamran Khan, Ammad Uddin, Fiaz Ahmed, Iqbal Hussain, Imran Javed Anwar, Muhammad Tanveer, Abdul Majid Malik, Sarfaraz Ali, Mohammed Nadeem, Gayan Munaweera

Captain: Iqbal Hussain. Vice-captain: Ammad Uddin

