QIE vs WAB Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s QCA Cup T20 match - April 9th, 2023  

Qieco CC (QIE) and Warriors Blue (WAB) are set to lock horns in Match No. 8 of the QCA Cup T20 2023 on Sunday, April 9. The QIE vs WAB match will take place at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar.

The two teams will face off in the last game before the quarterfinals. The winner of the QIE vs WAB match will face the winner of the game between Phoenix CC and Shah XI.

Their quarterfinal match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 13.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for QIE vs WAB. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Munir Rahman (QIE) – 8.5 credits

Munir Rahman has loads of popularity as far as picking Dream 11 teams is concerned. Over 93 percent of people have picked the batter, who has credits of 8.5, the highest. Moreover, as many as 45 percent of the Dream 11 users have made him the captain. Around 12 percent of the users have made him vice-captain. He should be a must in your fantasy team for the upcoming match.

#2 Adnan Mirza (WAB) – 8.5 credits

Adnan Mirza is another cricketer, who has attracted a lot of popularity in the Dream 11 teams for the upcoming match. He has been picked up by nearly 94 percent of the fantasy users. Mirza has credits of 8.5 in the batter’s category. Around 38 percent of the users have made him vice-captain while nearly 13 percent have entrusted him as the skipper.

#1 Sreenivas Venkatakrishnan (WAB) - 8.5 credits

Sreenivas Venkatakrishnan is an all-rounder and has credits of 8.5 for the upcoming game. Above 90 percent of Dream 11 users have picked him. Around 11 percent of the players have picked him as the vice-captain. He can be a useful player for your team for QIE vs WAB.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's Dream11 contest? Sreenivas Venkatakrishnan Adnan Mirza 0 votes