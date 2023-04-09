QIE vs WAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for QCA Cup T20, Match 8

The eighth game of the QCA Cup T20 will see the Qieco CC (QIE) square off against the Warriors Blue (WAB) at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar on Sunday, April 9. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the QIE vs WABDream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Qieco CC and Warriors Blue will play their first match of the tournament. Both teams will look to get their campaign off to a strong note with a win in this match.

QIE vs WAB Match Details

The eighth game of the QCA Cup T20 will be played on April 9 at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar at 9.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: QIE vs WAB, Match 8

Date and Time: April 9, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar.

QIE vs WAB, Pitch Report

The pitch at the MIC Cricket Ground will be good for batting. However, the pitch might slow down and help spinners as the game progresses.

QIE vs WAB Probable Playing XIs

QIE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

QIE Probable Playing XI

A Abdul-Refai, M Rahman, T Kanishka, Y Prabhashwara, F Naeem, A Islam, Z Duduke, A Chaugule, M Sharif-Shaikh, M Rishad, and T Ramaiah.

WAB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WAB Probable Playing XI

A Shah Sayed, S Hussain, A Mirza, M Sadiq, A Iqbal, S Venkatkrishnan, S Kottary, A Sidhu, M Shah, K Kumar, and M Anwaar.

QIE vs WAB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Shah Sayed

A Shah Sayed opens the innings for his team and is also a great wicketkeeper. He is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

M Rahman

M Rahman is a great explosive batter at the top of the order. He will be the best choice from the batter section for the match.

All-rounder

S Venkatkrishnan

Venkatkrishnan can impact the match with both the bat and the ball. His ability to win matches with both bat and ball makes him the best all-rounder choice for the match.

Bowlers

M Sharif-Shaikh

M Sharif Shaikh can be lethal with the ball at any stage of the game. His ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages makes him the best bowler choice for the match.

QIE vs WAB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Venkatkrishnan

Venkatkrishnan is an effective all-rounder. He can pick up valuable points in either innings of the match and that makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

F Naeem

Naeem is a very impactful player who can change the course of a match with either the bat or the ball. His effectiveness in either innings of the match makes Naeem a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

5 Must-Picks for QIE vs WAB, Match 8

F Naeem

S Venkatkrishnan

Sharif Shaik

Shah Sayed

M Rahman

QIE vs WAB Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting against the new ball. But as the match progresses, spinners might play a big role. Top-order batters and spinners will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

QIE vs WAB Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head

Wicketkeepers: A Abdul-Refai, A Shah Syaed

Batters: A Mirza, M Rahman, T Kanishka

All-rounders: S Venkatkrishan, F Naeem, A Islam

Bowlers: M Shah, M Sharif, M Rishad

