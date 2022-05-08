QPC vs PSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report Trinidad T20 2022, Match 8

QPCC II (QPC) will take on Preysal SC (PSC) in the eighth match of the Trinidad T20 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Monday.

QPCC II got off to a terrible start to their campaign. They suffered a nine-wicket loss against QPCC I and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They will look to bounce back and register their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Preysal SC also began their campaign with a loss, losing to PPSC by three wickets, and are third in the standings.

QPC vs PSC Probable Playing XIs

QPC

Brandon Maharaj (wk), Antonio Gomez, Nicholas Alexis, Joshua Ramdoo, Jordan Warner, Dexter Sween, Kirstan Kallicharan, Sion Hackett, Camillo Carimbocas, Jesse Bootan, Namir Suepaul.

PSC

Dinesh Ramdin (wk), Navin Bidaisee, Kamil Pooran, Saiba Batoosingh, Shazam Babwah, Vishan Jagessar, Mark Deyal, Strassark Sankar, Rakesh Maharaj, Ravi Rampaul, Sanjiv Gooljar.

Match Details

Match: QPC vs PSC, Trinidad T20 2022, Match 8.

Date and Time: May, 9, 2022; 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced one, providing equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. The tean batting first have won more games here, so the side winning the toss could be tempted to bat first.

Today’s QPC vs PSC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Ramdin is a reliable choice for the wicketkeeper role. He has plenty of experience at the highest level with the West Indies.

Batters

J Ramdoo will look to lead his team from the front but has scored only 35 runs so far.

All-rounders

R Maharaj was sensational in the first game, picking up a three-wicket-haul, and will look to sustain that form.

V Jagessar, meanwhile, is a wonderful all-rounder who can change the game instantly. He has scored 28 runs and has also taken a wicket. He could be the best captaincy choice in your QPC vs PSC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

D Sween will hope to lead the bowling unit for his team. He picked up a wicket in the last game. Sween is also handy with the bat and has scored 22 runs.

Five best players to pick in QPC vs PSC Dream11 prediction team

R Maharaj (PSC) – 93 points

V Jagessar (PSC) – 84 points

D Sween (QPC) – 56 points

J Ramdoo (QPC) – 48 points

N Suepaul (QPC) – 44 points.

Key stats for QPC vs PSC Dream11 prediction team

R Maharaj: 3 wickets

V Jagessar: 28 runs and 1 wicket

D Sween: 22 runs and 1 wicket

J Ramdoo: 35 runs.

QPC vs PSC Dream11 Prediction

QPC vs PSC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Ramdin, J Ramdoo, N Bidaisee, J Warner, R Maharaj, V Jagessar, J Bootan, M Deyal, D Sween, N Suepaul, R Rampaul.

Captain: V Jagessar. Vice-Captain: J Ramdoo.

QPC vs PSC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Ramdin, J Ramdoo, N Bidaisee, J Warner, R Maharaj, V Jagessar, M Deyal, D Sween, N Suepaul, R Rampaul, S Gooljar.

Captain: M Deyal. Vice-Captain: R Maharaj.

Edited by Bhargav