QPCC vs QPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival 2022, Match 3

QPCC I (QPCC) will take on QPCC II (QPC) in the third match of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 in Trinidad on Friday, 6 May.

Both teams will be eager to start their campaign on a winning note. While QPCC I have some big names in their ranks like Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein and Tion Webster, QPCC II will have the services of domestic stars Kirstan Kallicharan, Sion Hackett and Jesse Bootan, among others.

QPCC vs QPC Probable Playing 11 today

QPCC I: Darren Bravo, Tion Webster, Jeremy Araujo (wk), Isaiah Rajah, Christopher Vincent, Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Shannon Gabriel, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip.

QPCC II: Nicholas Alexis, Joshua Ramdoo, Jesse Bootan, Jordan Warner, Kirstan Kallicharan, Sion Hackett, Philton Williams, Dexter Sween, Namir Suepaul, Brandon Maharaj (wk), Jason Batson.

Match Details

QPCC vs QPC, 3rd Match, Trinidad T20 Festival 2022

Date & Time: May 6th 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch in Trinidad is likely to be a good one to bat on. The batters will be able to play shots on the up, with the ball expected to come nicely on to the bat. A high-scoring game could well be on the cards today.

Today’s QPCC vs QPC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Brandon Maharaj is decent behind the stumps and can chip in nicely with the bat as well.

Batter

Tion Webster, who can blast his way to a big score, is also a handy bowler.

All-rounder

Kirstan Kallicharan has played a handful of 50-over games and can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball.

Bowler

Akeal Hosein, who has a good amount of T20 experience to fall back on, is a wicket-taking bowler. He can also come in handy with the bat

Top 5 best players to pick in QPCC vs QPC Dream11 Prediction Team

Tion Webster (QPCC)

Darren Bravo (QPCC)

Akeal Hosein (QPCC)

Kirstan Kallicharan (QPC)

Dexter Sween (QPC)

QPCC vs QPC Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T20 Festival 2022)

Dream11 Team for QPCC I vs QPCC II - Trinidad T20 Festival 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brandon Maharaj, Darren Bravo, Tion Webster, Jesse Bootan, Jyd Goolie, Kirstan Kallicharan, Terrance Hinds, Sion Hackett, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Dexter Sween.

Captain: Tion Webster. Vice-captain: Akeal Hosein.

Dream11 Team for QPCC I vs QPCC II - Trinidad T20 Festival 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brandon Maharaj, Darren Bravo, Tion Webster, Christopher Vincent, Jesse Bootan, Jyd Goolie, Kirstan Kallicharan, Sion Hackett, Anderson Phillip, Dexter Sween.

Captain: Darren Bravo. Vice-captain: Kirstan Kallicharan.

