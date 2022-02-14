QUD vs AAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 15

Qudran International (QUD) will lock horns with Al Aziz Developers (AAD) in the 15th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Qudran International are sixth in the points table, having won two out of their three Sharjah CBFS T10 matches. They were defeated by Fair Deal Defenders by nine wickets in their previous fixture. Al Aziz Developers, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings, failing to win their opening match against Brother Gas.

QUD vs AAD Probable Playing 11 Today

QUD XI

Zahir Ahmed (C), Hameed Khan Hameedi, Naseeb Khan (WK), Umer Yasin, Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala, Anil Kumar Sharma, Irshad Hussain, Rizwan Ahmed, Umer Doger, Imran Javed, Saleem Abass.

AAD XI

Junaid Shamzu, Hamid Nawaz, Mohammad Younus, Muhammad Imran (WK), Shamim Ali, Ahsan Shahzad, Faisal Hursuk, Maaz Irfan, Ali Imran Zaidi, Mohammad Nadeem, Abdul Raziq.

Match Details

QUD vs AAD, Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 15

Date and Time: 14th February 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a sporting one. While the bowlers are expected to dominate the first innings, batting will become easier as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at the venue is 91 runs.

Today’s QUD vs AAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Junaid Shamzu: Shamzu is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who scored five runs in the last match. But she is expected to fare better today.

Batters

Umer Yasin: Yasin is a reliable batter who could trouble the Al Aziz Developers bowlers on Monday. He has scored 59 runs in three Sharjah CBFS T10 matches at a strike rate of 236.00.

Mohammad Younus: Younus, who can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team, scored 15 runs in one match at a strike rate of 136.36.

All-rounders

Hameed Khan Hameedi: Hameedi has impressed everyone with his performances in the Sharjah CBFS T10. He has smashed 95 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 243.59.

Mohammad Nadeem: Nadeem is a quality all-rounder who can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 14 runs in one match with a strike rate of 140.00.

Bowlers

Shamim Ali: Ali is an experienced bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up one wicket in one match.

Zahir Ahmed: Ahmed can provide you with some valuable fantasy points in Monday's clash. He has scalped four wickets in three matches at an economy of 5.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUD vs AAD Dream11 prediction team

Hameed Khan Hameedi (QUD) - 173 points

Zahir Ahmed (QUD) - 164 points

Umer Yasin (QUD) - 108 points

Anil Kumar Sharma (QUD) - 94 points

Imran Javed (QUD) - 92 points

Important Stats for QUD vs AAD Dream11 prediction team

Hameed Khan Hameedi: 95 runs in 3 matches; SR - 243.59

Zahir Ahmed: 12 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 120.00 and ER - 5.75

Umer Yasin: 59 runs in 3 matches; SR - 236.00

Anil Kumar Sharma: 2 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.50

Imran Javed: 2 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 6.00

QUD vs AAD Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah CBFS T10)

QUD vs AAD Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Junaid Shamzu, Ali Imran Zaidi, Mohammad Younus, Umer Yasin, Anil Kumar Sharma, Imran Javed, Hameed Khan Hameedi, Mohammad Nadeem, Shamim Ali, Zahir Ahmed, Irshad Hussain.

Captain: Hameed Khan Hameedi. Vice-captain: Zahir Ahmed.

QUD vs AAD Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Junaid Shamzu, Ali Imran Zaidi, Umer Yasin, Anil Kumar Sharma, Imran Javed, Hameed Khan Hameedi, Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala, Mohammad Nadeem, Maaz Irfan, Zahir Ahmed, Irshad Hussain.

Captain: Zahir Ahmed. Vice-captain: Hameed Khan Hameedi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar