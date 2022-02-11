QUD vs SSL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 8

Qudran International will take on Shama Stylish Living in the eighth match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Friday.

Qudran International and Shama Stylish Living begun their campaigns in contrasting fashions. Qudran ran riot in their opening game against NFL Falcons, securing a dominant ten-wicket win.

Hameed Hameedi was the standout player for them. Meanwhile, Shama Stylish Living failed in their first game against Brother Gas. They were bowled out for 98 while chasing 137, and will look for an improved bowling performance.

QUD vs SSL Probable Playing XIs

QUD XI

Zahir Ahmed (C), Umer Yasin, Muhammad Faheem Farhan (wk), Anil kumar Sharma, Hameed Hameedi, Irshad Hussain, Mehran Raja, Rizwan Ahmed, Umer Doger, Naseeb Khan, Imran Javed.

SSL XI

Haroon Altaf (C) (wk), Azim Bhesania, Muhammad Farhan, Rakesh Rawat, Umair Ahmed, Umer Naim, Vinod Raghavan, Wasee ur Rehman, Malik Bao Touseef, Haroon Butt, Muhammad Naveed.

Match Details

Match: QUD vs SSL, Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 8.

Date and Time: 11 February, 2022; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. A total of 120 could prove to be a par score at this venue, and the team winning the toss should opt to bat first.

Today’s QUD vs SSL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Altaf could be a wise choice for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He will be expected to produce a big knock.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, A Kumar Sharma was dangerous with the ball in the last game, picking up two wickets.

All-rounders

W ur Rehman is a more than a decent choice as an all-rounder. He had a strong performance with the ball, scalping three wickets in his last game. Rehman could prove to be fine captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Meanwhile, H Khan Hameedi was the star of the show with the bat in the last game. He scored 54 runs to help his team cruise to victory.

Bowlers

I Hussain could be key with the ball. He picked up a wicket in his last game.

Five best players to pick in QUD vs SSL Dream11 prediction team

W Ur Rehman (SSL) – 103 points.

H Khan Hameedi (QUD) – 94 points.

A Kumar Sharma (QUD) – 84 points.

M Naveed (SSL) – 80 points.

I Javed (QUD) – 76 points.

Key stats for QUD vs SSL Dream11 prediction team

W ur Rehman: 3 wickets.

H Khan Hameedi: 54 runs.

A Kumar Sharma: 2 wickets.

QUD vs SSL Dream11 Prediction Today

QUD vs SSL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Altaf, A Kumar Sharma, V Raghavan, U Naim, W ur Rehman, H Khan Hameedi, M Naveed, I Javed, I Hussain, U Doger, A Bhesania.

Captain: W ur Rehman. Vice-Captain: H Khan Hameedi.

QUD vs SSL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Altaf, A Kumar Sharma, V Raghavan, U Naim, W ur Rehman, H Khan Hameedi, I Javed, I Hussain, U Doger, A Bhesania, Z Ahmed

Captain: A Kumar Sharma. Vice-Captain: I Javed.

