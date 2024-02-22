QUE vs ISL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 22, 2024

The Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will lock horns with Islamabad United (ISL) in the eighth match of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will play host to this exciting QUE vs ISL encounter.

The Quetta Gladiators are off to a very good start. They beat Peshawar Zalmi in their opening game and the Lahore Qalandars in their next. The Qalandars posted 187 on the board before the Quetta batters contributed and chased down the total with five wickets in hand.

Islamabad United, meanwhile, won their first game of PSL 2024 but suffered a loss in their second game against the Multan Sultans. The batters faltered as they got bundled out on 145 on the last ball of their 20th over. They tried hard but failed to hold their nerves and lost the game in the last over.

Ahead of the QUE vs ISL clash on Thursday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Shadab Khan (ISL) – 9 Credits

Shadab Khan receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Shadab Khan, Islamabad United skipper, was sensational in the opening game of the PSL 2024. He displayed a solid all-round effort against the Lahore Qalandars and helped his side get off to a winning start to the competition.

He missed out with the bat against the Multan Sultans, scoring 11 off nine balls before getting cleaned up in the 19th over. While bowling, Shadab dismissed Mohammad Rizwan but conceded 35 runs in his four overs. With the wealth of experience he has, he is a good pick for your Dream11 side.

#2 Saud Shakeel (QUE) – 8 Credits

Saud Shakeel receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Saud Shakeel is the leading run-scorer for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. He started with a bang, scoring 74 off just 47 balls in their opening game against the Peshawar Zalmi. He continued his rich form and played a vital role in them winning two on a trot.

Chasing 188, Shakeel opened the batting in their last match, scoring a quickfire 23-ball 40 that included seven boundaries and a maximum. Shakeel has scored 114 runs in two games so far and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the upcoming QUE vs ISL game.

#1 Agha Salman (ISL) – 7.5 Credits

Agha Salman receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Islamabad United’s Agha Salman is in rich form with the bat. He scored an unbeaten 64 off just 31 balls in their win over the Lahore Qalandars in their opening game of the competition. He carried forward his form and was the lone fighter for his side in their loss against the Multan Sultans.

Batting at three, Salman held the innings nicely and scored a well-compiled 52 off 43 balls before falling in the penultimate over. Salman is a reliable batter and he can certainly fetch you points in the QUE vs ISL clash on Thursday.

