QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2024, Match 18

The 18th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will see Quetta Gladiators (QUE) squaring off against Islamabad United (ISL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday, March 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Quetta Gladiators have had a great start to their 2024 season as they have won four of their last five matches. Islamabad United, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches.

Islamabad United will be looking forward to winning today's Match, but Quetta Gladiators are expected to maintain their winning streak.

QUE vs ISL Match Details

The 18th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will be played on March 2 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUE vs ISL, 18th Match

Date and Time: 2nd March 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi supports both pacers and batters. Fans should expect a high scoring match with pacers taking more wickets.

QUE vs ISL Form Guide

QUE - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

ISL - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

QUE vs ISL Probable Playing XI

QUE Playing XI

No injury updates

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmad

ISL Playing XI

No injury updates

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Azam Khan

Azam Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. Jordan Cox is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Jason Roy

Alex Hales and Jason Roy are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. Colin Munro is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shadab Khan

Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the middle order and will also take charge with the ball. Agha Salman is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Naseem Shah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Akeal Hosein and Naseem Shah. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. Abrar Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

QUE vs ISL match captain and vice-captain choices

Shadab Khan

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make Shadab Khan the captain of your team. He will play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 103 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last five matches.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy loves performing against Islamabad United and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has already smashed 200 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for QUE vs ISL, 18th

Jason Roy

Agha Salman

Shadab Khan

Akeal Hosein

Azam Khan

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Khan

Batters: J Roy, A Hales, C Munro

All-rounders: S Khan, S Shakeel, A Salman, S Rutherford

Bowlers: A Hosein, A Ahmed, N Shah

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Khan

Batters: J Roy, A Hales, C Munro

All-rounders: S Khan, A Salman

Bowlers: A Hosein, A Ahmed, N Shah, M Wasim, U Tariq