QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2024, Match 8

The eighth match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will see Quetta Gladiators (QUE) squaring off against Islamabad United (ISL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, February 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Quetta Gladiators have had a great start to their 2024 season as they won both of their last two matches. Islamabad United, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Islamabad United will be looking forward to winning today's Match, but Quetta Gladiators are expected to maintain their winning streak.

QUE vs ISL Match Details

The 8th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will be played on February 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUE vs ISL, 8th Match

Date and Time: 22nd February 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore supports both pacers and batters. This is the same pitch where Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings played the 6th match of PSL 2024. A total of 311 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

QUE vs ISL Form Guide

QUE - W W

ISL - W L

QUE vs ISL Probable Playing XI

QUE Playing XI

No injury updates

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmad

ISL Playing XI

No injury updates

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. Sarfaraz Ahmed is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Jason Roy

Alex Hales and Jason Roy are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. Rilee Rossouw is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shadab Khan

Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl a lot of overs. Agha Salman is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Naseem Shah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Akeal Hosein and Naseem Shah. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. Mohammad Amir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

QUE vs ISL match captain and vice-captain choices

Shadab Khan

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make Shadab Khan the captain of your team. He will play a crucial role in today's match since he is batting in the top order and also completing his quota of overs.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy loves performing against Islamabad United and pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has already smashed 99 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for QUE vs ISL, 8th Match

Jason Roy

Agha Salman

Shadab Khan

Akeal Hosein

Saud Shakeel

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Cox

Batters: J Roy, A Hales, R Rossouw

All-rounders: S Khan, S Shakeel, A Salman

Bowlers: M Amir, A Hosein, M Wasim, N Shah

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Cox

Batters: J Roy, A Hales, C Munro

All-rounders: S Khan, S Shakeel, A Salman, I Wasim

Bowlers: T Mills, A Hosein, N Shah