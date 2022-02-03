QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Quetta Gladiators (QUE) taking on Islamabad United (ISL) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Islamabad United are one of the strongest teams in the competition, but they head into the fixture on the back of a tough loss at the hands of the Multan Sultans. However, Shadab Khan and co. have a well-balanced side that boast a top-heavy batting unit. Although they will start as the clear favorites, Quetta Gladiators have a resourceful side capable of beating any team on their day. With valuable points on offer, a cracking game beckons in Karachi.

QUE vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

QUE XI

Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Ashir Qureshi/Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, James Faulkner, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Sohail Tanvir

ISL XI

Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Marchant de Lange

Match Details

QUE vs ISL, PSL 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 3rd February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with there being not much help on offer for the bowlers. There is good carry and bounce off the surface, which should play into the batters' hands. As the match progresses, the spinners should get some turn and make for a more even contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. The pitch isn't expected to change much during the game, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 170-180 should be a good total with dew expected to play a part in the second half of the match.

Today’s QUE vs ISL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Duckett: Ben Duckett had a decent outing in the previous game against the Multan Sultans, but he couldn't get Quetta over the line. The southpaw is one of the better batters of spin with his array of sweeps and reverse-sweeps being vital. With his form also being key, Duckett is a good addition to your QUE vs ISL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales has been in fine form in the PSL, already accounting for 105 runs in two matches. The Englishman has been dominant against pace in the powerplay overs, serving Islamabad well. With conditions also favoring batting, Hales is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Iftikhar Ahmed: Although Iftikhar Ahmed has shown glimpses of his ability in the tournament, he is due for a big knock with the bat. Iftikhar isn't likely to have a big say with the ball, but his ability to finish games will be key for Quetta. Given his all-round ability, Iftikhar should have a good game against Islamabad, the team that traded him away in the off-season.

Bowler

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali is one of the premier pacers in the competition with his ability to pick up wickets being a vital asset. Apart from his brilliant death-bowling skills and variations, Hasan can swing the new ball at a fair pace, which should make him a must-have in your QUE vs ISL Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in QUE vs ISL Dream11 prediction team

Ahsan Ali (QUE) - 215 points

Will Smeed (QUE) - 198 points

Shadab Khan (ISL) - 187 points

Key stats for QUE vs ISL Dream11 prediction team

Will Smeed - 130 runs in 3 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 43.33

Shoaib Malik - 73 runs in 2 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 73.00

Mohammad Nawaz - 4 wickets in 3 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 19.00

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Will Smeed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Wasim Jr

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Mohammad Nawaz.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Ahsan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah and Marchant de Lange

Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed. Vice-captain: Alex Hales.

Edited by Samya Majumdar