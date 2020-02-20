QUE vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 20th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

T20 franchise league action is underway once again as the Pakistan Super League 2020 kicks off from Thursday. Defending champions, Quetta Gladiators will look to replicate their 2019 form as they face Islamabad United in the first PSL 2020 match.

There is a lot of hype surrounding this PSL with their being the first season to be held entirely in Pakistan. Both teams have brought in reinforcements during the off-season to strengthen their bid for the PSL title.

Quetta will be the favourites for this game, given the abundance in experience and ability within their roster. However, Islamabad United cannot be taken lightly with Shadab Khan leading the side this season. With an exciting game awaiting PSL fans, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for QUE vs ISL.

QUE vs ISL Teams

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Fawad Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson.

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Akif Javed, Musa Khan, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Luke Ronchi, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Phil Salt, Dale Steyn, Hussain Talat

Playing 11 Updates

Quetta Gladiators

The defending champions have retained a bulk of their squad from their title-winning side last season. Shane Watson and Jason Roy should open the batting with Ahmed Shehzad coming in at three. The experience of their middle order, featuring Sarfraz Ahmed, is key to their fortunes while Ben Cutting and Mohammad Nawaz assume the roles of finishers.

The Gladiators have a fearsome pace attack with Tymal Mills set to feature alongside Hasnain and teenage sensation Naseem Shah. Leg spinner Mehmood could feature as the lead spinner ahead of Fawad as Quetta eye a winning start to their PSL 2020 campaign.

Possible XI: Watson, Roy, Shehzad, Akmal, Sarfraz (C & WK), Cutting, Nawaz, Naseem/Sohail, Hasnain, Mills and Mehmood.

Islamabad United

Islamabad United have rung in the changes with the duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan at the helm. Islamabad boasts of an explosive top order with the likes of Colin Ingram and Luke Ronchi in it.

They also possess a good core of local talent with Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf capable of winning matches single-handedly. Amad Butt should get the nod over Rumman Raees with Zafar Gohar featuring as the second spinner alongside Shadab. The spotlight will be upon Mohammad Musa, who has already played for Pakistan in T20Is.

Possible XI: Munro, Ronchi(WK), Malan, Talat, Ingram, Asif, Faheem, Shadab (C), Gohar, Musa and Amad

Match Details

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL Match 1

20th February 2020, 7:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected on Thursday with 170 being par. The batsmen should enjoy the ball coming on nicely although the pacers should get some swing early on. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses with either side looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Luke Ronchi has been a consistent performer in the PSL. His 2019 campaign was a reasonably successful one with 319 runs at a strike-rate of 155. With the Ronchi set to open the batting on Thursday, one can expect another lightning-quick start from him. His counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed is a decent option as well given his experience.

Batsmen: PSL 2019 highest run-scorer, Shane Watson is a must-have in the fantasy side. Although the veteran has retired from international cricket, he is showing no signs of slowing down. Along with him, Asif Ali and Umar Akmal also warrant a spot in the side. Another viable option would be Colin Ingram, who made a move from Karachi Kings to Islamabad United. With a successful PSL 2019 behind him, Ingram is undoubtedly one to keep an eye on.

Allrounders: Several quality options are on offer in the all-rounders section. However, the duo of Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan stands out. While Faheem Ashraf is one of Pakistan's premier fast bowling all-rounders, Shadab Khan's leg-spin should yield a wicket or two as well. Both of them are handy with the bat also which makes them worthwhile options. Mohammad Nawaz is a good selection as well with Ben Cutting also available in this game.

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain has grown leaps and bounds over the last year or so since he broke out with Quetta. He is a regular in the Pakistan T20I side and has played in the CPL as well. Hasnain should pick a few wickets on Thursday as he is picked alongside Tymal Mills and Mohammad Musa. Amad Butt is another excellent pick with the pacer picking 10 wickets in seven games in the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2019.

Captain: Luke Ronchi and Shane Watson are two of the biggest names in the PSL. Both openers consistently score quick runs at the top of the order, which makes them viable picks for the multiplier options. While Faheem Ashraf's all-round skills can also be backed with captaincy, Asif Ali could be a worthy pick as well considering his recent form in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Luke Ronchi, Shane Watson, Asif Ali, Colin Ingram, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Tymal Mills, Amad Butt and Mohammad Hasnain.

Captain: Luke Ronchi, Vice-Captain: Shane Watson

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Luke Ronchi, Jason Roy, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Musa.

Captain: Faheem Ashraf, Vice-Captain: Jason Roy