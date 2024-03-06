QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 6, 2024

The Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will be taking on the Karachi Kings (KAR) in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will play host to this exciting QUE vs KAR clash on Wednesday afternoon.

The Quetta Gladiators were scheduled to take on Islamabad United in their previous fixture. The rain played spoilsport as the game was washed out, with the two sides settling for a point each. The Gladiators will be hoping that the rain stays away on Wednesday.

The Karachi Kings suffered a loss against the Multan Sultans in their last game. The Sultans set a target of 190 for the Kings. In reply, the Kings lost wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 169/7 to lose the game by 20 runs.

Here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the QUE vs KAR contest.

#3 Jason Roy (QUE) – 9 Credits

Jason Roy receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Jason Roy of Quetta Gladiators had a very good outing against the Karachi Kings when they last met. Chasing 166, Roy opened the batting and gave his side a solid start. He scored 52 off just 31 balls, comprising two boundaries and four maximums.

Roy has scored 200 runs in PSL 2024 in five games so far. The right-handed batter has been averaging 40 in the competition. He is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the QUE vs KAR clash as he is a dangerous player once he gets going.

#2 Shoaib Malik (KAR) – 8.5 Credits

Shoaib Malik receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

The Karachi Kings suffered a loss against the Multan Sultans in their last game. Shoaib Malik of the Kings had a decent outing. He bowled only a single over and conceded eight runs in it without picking up a wicket.

Malik also looked good while chasing 190. He held the innings nicely from one end and scored 38 off 28 balls before falling in the 12th over. He hit five boundaries in the process.

Malik has scored 177 runs in the tournament so far at 29.50 and can contribute with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming clash.

#1 Sherfane Rutherford (QUE) – 7.5 Credits

Sherfane Rutherford receiving an award. (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

The last time these two sides met, the game went down to the wire, and the Quetta Gladiators got across the line on the last ball. Sherfane Rutherford played a scintillating knock and took the Gladiators home with five wickets in hand.

Chasing 166, Rutherford batted at six and played a sensational knock of 58* off just 31 balls to help his side win the game. He hit one boundary and six maximums and struck at 187.10. Rutherford is a clean-striker of a cricket ball and is a good pick for the QUE vs KAR game.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points? Sherfane Rutherford Shoaib Malik 0 votes