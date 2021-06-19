QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL match - June 19th, 2021

Quetta Gladiators are up against Karachi Kings in Match No. 30 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Karachi Kings are currently placed fifth in the table. With this being their final PSL league game, they are in a must-win situation to have any chance of making the playoffs.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have had a disappointing PSL 2021 campaign. However, they will want to finish off on a high, while hoping they can spoil the party for the Karachi Kings.

While Karachi Kings have everything to play for, Quetta Gladiators have nothing to lose.

Having said that, here are three players who can be your captain and vice-captain picks for your Dream 11 team for this PSL fixture.

#3 Sarfaraz Ahmed

England and Pakistan Net Session

Former Pakistan and current Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has top-scored for his side with 270 runs. He has a couple of fifties as well with a best score of 81. Sarfaraz will have to lead from the front if Quetta Gladiators are to finish their campaign on a positive note.

#2 Imad Wasim

Pakistan Test Team Arrive in England

Pakistan all-rounder and Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim has picked up seven wickets, making him their highest wicket-taker. He is known to contain batsmen and keep things tidy, boasting an economy of 7.54.

Imad is also a handy batsman and his all-round abilities can fetch your Dream 11 team some extra points. The Karachi Kings skipper will have to come good in a do-or-die game.

#1 Babar Azam

Somerset v Worcestershire Rapids - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Babar Azam is one of Pakistan’s best and most consistent batsmen across all formats. He has had a phenomenal PSL season, being the league's leading run-scorer with 478 runs.

The star batsman has maintained a staggering average of 79.66, scoring six fifties with an unbeaten 90 as his top score.

With his side in a must-win situation, Babar is expected to perform under pressure and take responsibility with the bat. Thus, he should be a certain pick for your Dream11 team as Quetta Gladiators play Karachi Kings in the penultimate league stage game of PSL 2021.

Edited by Prem Deshpande