QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 28

Quetta Gladiators will take on Karachi Kings in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Quetta Gladiators have had a pretty rough campaign so far. They’ve lost their last three matches and are second from bottom in the table. Gladiators have won only three of their nine games this season and suffered a 117-run defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans in the previous game.

Karachi Kings have been the most dismal unit in the PSL this season. They registered their first win of the season in only their most recent match against Lahore Qalandars. It goes without saying that they are stuck at the bottom of the table and will be hoping to end the season on a positive note.

QUE vs KAR Probable Playing 11 Today

QUE XI

Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan

KAR XI

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Rohail Nazir (wk), Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Usman Shinwari, Mir Hamza

Match Details

QUE vs KAR, Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 28

Date and Time: 20th February, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch here is balanced and offers something for both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half. Batting first will be a wise idea on this pitch.

Today’s QUE vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed has held the middle order together for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022. He has amassed 152 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 115.

Batters

Babar Azam may have scored plenty of runs once again but his extremely slow approach to batting has hampered Karachi Kings’ progress. The Pakistan captain has scored 307 runs in nine games at an average of 38.37. But his strike rate of 120 has been a problem up top for Karachi.

Jason Roy has played only five matches but he has been fabulous during that period. The English opener has chalked up 221 runs at an average of 44.20 and at a majestic strike rate of 193.85.

All-rounders

Imad Wasim is a valuable all-rounder who has been in good form over the last three matches. He could prove to be a crucial asset for your Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Mir Hamza has played only three games but he has scalped seven wickets. Hamza has also bowled at a terrific economy rate of 6.83.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (KAR) – 488 points

Naseem Shah (QUE) – 425 points

Ahsan Ali (QUE) – 382 points

Imad Wasim (KAR) – 372 points

Mohammad Nabi (KAR) – 367 points

Important stats for QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam: 307 runs

Jason Roy: 221 runs

Naseem Shah: 12 wickets

Ahsan Ali: 250 runs

Mir Hamza: 7 wickets

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Chris Jordan, Mir Hamza

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Joe Clarke, Babar Azam, Jason Roy, Umar Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Chris Jordan, Mir Hamza

Captain: Naseem Shah, Vice-Captain: Mir Hamza

Edited by Diptanil Roy