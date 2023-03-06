Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings - Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Super League 2023

Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will take on Karachi Kings (KAR) in match number 22 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Monday, March 6. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both are placed at the bottom of the points table and will be desperate to turn things around in these final stages of the PSL 2023. Quetta Gladiators are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have one win and six losses and they are on a five-match losing streak.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are just above the Gladiators on the table. They have two wins and six losses so far.

QUE vs KAR, Match Details

The 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings will be played on March 6, 2023, at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: QUE vs KAR

Date & Time: March 6, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi has been an excellent one to bat on. 197, 201, and 179 have been the scores posted by the teams batting first at this venue in this tournament.

In fact, the last two were even hunted down by Islamabad United. Pacers have performed well at this venue and there has been some movement with the new ball.

QUE vs KAR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Quetta Gladiators: L, L, L, L, L

Karachi Kings: L, L, W, L, W

QUE vs KAR Probable Playing 11 today

Quetta Gladiators Team News

No major injury concerns.

Quetta Gladiators Probable Playing XI: Yasir Khan, Will Smeed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Karachi Kings Team News

No major injury concerns.

Karachi Kings Probable Playing XI: Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Andrew Tye, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Today’s QUE vs KAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (8 matches, 224 runs, 4 catches, 2 stumpings)

Matthew Wade is in good form with the bat. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter has aggregated 224 runs while averaging 32 and a strike rate of 121.73. He has four catches and two stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Najibullah Zadran (1 match, 59 runs)

Najibullah Zadran played his first game of the season against Islamabad United and batted beautifully. The Afghan left-handed batter smashed 59 in just 34 balls in a knock where he hit five fours and three sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nawaz (7 matches, 78 runs, 7 wickets)

Mohammad Nawaz can be effective with both bat and ball. The left-handed all-rounder has picked up seven scalps in as many games and has an economy of 8.95. He has chipped in with 78 runs with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Tabraiz Shamsi (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Tabraiz Shamsi has played only three games in the PSL 2023 but he has been amongst the wickets. The South African left-arm leg-spinner has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 6.91.

QUE vs KAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Imad Wasim (8 matches, 329 runs, 7 wickets)

Imad Wasim has had a massive all-round impact. The left-arm spinning all-rounder and KAR skipper has amassed 329 runs while striking at 176.88. He has remained unbeaten in six out of the eight innings. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.22 in this tournament.

Mohammad Amir (6 matches, 9 wickets)

Mohammad Amir is in top form with the ball. The left-arm fast bowler has returned with nine wickets in six matches and has an economy rate of 7.86 in PSL 2023.

5 Must-picks with player stats for QUE vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Imad Wasim 329 runs & 7 wickets in 8 matches Matthew Wade 224 runs in 8 matches Mohammad Amir 9 wickets in 6 matches Najibullah Zadran 59 runs in 1 match Mohammad Nawaz 78 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches

QUE vs KAR match expert tips

Hard-hitting batters and all-rounders will be the key. Thus, the likes of Matthew Wade, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Nawaz will be the ones to watch out for.

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings - Pakistan Super League 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Naseem Shah, Umaid Asif

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings - Pakistan Super League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Naveen-ul-Haq

