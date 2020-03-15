QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Mar 15th, 2020

The final league game of PSL 2020 pits defending champions Quetta Gladiators against the Karachi Kings in Karachi. Although Quetta Gladiators started the season in fine fashion, a winless run of five games hasn't helped their cause. Their opponents, Karachi Kings sealed their place in the semis with a close win over Islamabad United on Saturday.

Quetta Gladiators will take confidence from their win in the reverse fixture although the Kings are the favourites for this game going by recent form. With two priceless points on offer, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for QUE vs KAR.

QUE vs KAR Teams:

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (C), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Rizwan, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan

Playing 11 Updates:

Quetta Gladiators:

With Jason Roy unavailable for the Gladiators, Ahsan Ali could open the batting with Shane Watson. While Ahmed Shehzad is likely to keep his place in the top order, the onus is upon the duo of Azam Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the middle order to deliver the goods. Ben Cutting and Mohammad Nawaz provide the balance to the side, which boasts of a formidable bowling attack. Mohammad Hasnain leads the bowling unit alongside Naseem Shah and Sohail Khan while Fawad Ahmed features as the lead spinner alongside Zahid Mahmood.

Possible XI: Watson, Ahsan, Shehzad, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Cutting, Nawaz, Naseem, Hasnain, Fawad and Mahmood.

Karachi Kings:

No changes are expected from the Karachi Kings as they look to end the league stage on a high. Despite Alex Hales' departure, Karachi Kings looks quite settled in the batting department with Babar Azam leading the way at the top of the order. Sharjeel Khan and Cameron Delport have also chipped in with valuable knocks although much is expected of West Indian Chadwick Walton in the middle order. Their bowling attack holds the key with the duo of Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan performing well for Karachi. Umaid Asif and Arshad Iqbal have also impressed in recent games with Usama Mir being one to watch out for with his leg-spin.

Possible XI: Babar, Sharjeel, Delport, Walton (WK), Ifthikar, Wasim (C), Asif, Jordan, Mir, Amir and Arshad.

Match Details:

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Match 30

15th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report:

A competitive track awaits the two sides on Sunday with the pitch slightly on the slower side. With a few clouds also expected to make an appearance, the pacers should also play a part in the proceedings. The ball should skid on under lights with both teams looking to chase in this must-win game. 160 would be par on this surface with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses.

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed is the preferred wicket-keeper for this game given his experience. Also, Sarfaraz has come with handy knocks in the middle order for Quetta. His teammate, Azam Khan has also impressed this season with the youngster winning the man-of-the-match award in the previous QUE vs KAR match in PSL 2020. He should get the nod over Chadwick Walton if a second wicket-keeper were needed.

Batsmen: Babar Azam is a must-have in the side regardless of the format. He ranks among the top run-scorers in the league and warranties runs in this encounter. Along with him, Quetta opener Shane Watson is also a viable inclusion with the Aussie looking to add some runs to his tally of 181. While the likes of Ahmed Shehzad and Ifthikar Ahmed are excellent candidates, one could opt for the explosiveness of Sharjeel Khan as well. The burly opener scored a quick-fire 37 in the previous game against Islamabad United, which should hold him in good stead.

All-rounders: Ben Cutting has won a couple of games with the bat for Quetta Gladiators this season. Along with 146 runs at a league-high strike-rate of 192.11, Ben Cutting has also picked eight wickets, which makes him an invaluable asset to the fantasy team. Along with him, Cameron Delport and Imad Wasim are also decent picks with either of them chipping in with both bat and ball for Karachi Kings. Mohammad Nawaz is a viable alternative with his left-arm spin bound to come into play in the middle overs.

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain is likely to feature in most fantasy teams with the youngster leading the wicket-takers charts. With 14 wickets in eight games, Hasnain guarantees a wicket or two and should be picked in the side along with Mohammad Amir. Chris Jordan has also impressed in PSL 2020 with his exceptional death bowling ability. With nine wickets to his name, Jordan should get the nod over Umaid Asif, who is a useful option as well. As for the final bowling pick, one of Sohail Khan or Naseem Shah should suffice for the final PSL 2020 game.

Captain: Shane Watson hasn't fully fired for Quetta Gladiators with the opener struggling for consistency. However, he should get some runs on the sluggish track with the powerplay restrictions also playing into his hands. Along with him, the likes of Babar Azam and Ben Cutting are also reliable multiplier options considering their recent form. If a bowler were to be backed as a differential pick, Mohammad Amir should fit the bill perfectly.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Shane Watson

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Shane Watson, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim, Ifthikar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Hasnain and Sohail Khan.

Captain: Shane Watson, Vice-Captain: Ben Cutting