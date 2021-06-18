QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 19th, 2021

Match 29 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has the Karachi Kings taking on Quetta Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Quetta Gladiators are already out of contention for a PSL playoff spot this season. They have been lackluster with both the bat and ball, with only captain Sarfaraz Ahmed showing signs of consistency. Although they have nothing to gain from this fixture, the Gladiators will eye a win to bring their campaign to a winning close, with the likes of Mohammad Hasnain and Usman Khan Shinwari being key to their fortunes.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Kings are firmly in the running for a top-four finish in PSL 2021. They will head into the game on the back of a stunning win over the Lahore Qalandars, with Martin Guptill finally striking some form. Along with Babar Azam, a lot will ride on the shoulders of Mohammad Amir and Sharjeel Khan, both of whom have blown hot and cold in the PSL this season.

Although the Kings will start the game as the clear favorites, they cannot take Quetta Gladiators lightly by any means. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

Predicted Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Jack Wildermuth, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahir Khan and Khurram Shehzad

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohd Amir, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Ilyas and Abbas Afridi

Match Details

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Match 29, PSL 2021

Date and Time: 19th June 2021, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has played well in recent games, with scores of over 170 being scored frequently. While the pacers have enjoyed extra bounce and seam, they will revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. The spinners will also come into play in the middle overs, making it an even contest between bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first, with 170 being par at the venue.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (QUE vs KAR)

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Tips - PSL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmed, A Khan, C Walton, B Azam, S Khan, J Weatherald, M Nawaz, M Hasnain, M Amir, U Khan Shinwari and N Ahmad

Captain: A Khan. Vice-captain: S Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmed, A Khan, N Zadran, B Azam, S Khan, J Weatherald, I Wasim, M Hasnain, M Amir, K Shehzad and N Ahmad

Captain: S Khan. Vice-captain: J Weatherald

Edited by Samya Majumdar