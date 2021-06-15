QUE vs. LAH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL match - June 15th, 2021

In the 23rd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Quetta Gladiators look like a lost team in this year’s PSL, with just one win and six defeats in their seven encounters.

They were expected to bounce back in the second leg of the PSL, but the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team has had no answers to the opposition's questions thus far. Their only victory came against the Multan Sultans in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars are having their best season this year with five victories and just two defeats. They are currently in the second spot on the points table.

They have world-class bowlers in Shaheen Afridi, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, and Haris Rauf. However, there are a few chinks in their batting armor, which they will look to resolve.

That said, here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

#3 Rashid Khan

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan started the second leg of the PSL with back-to-back player-of-the-match performances. His miserly spells have been a talking point since the resumption of the season.

Moreover, his finishing abilities with the willow have improved greatly, and fans can expect him to be promoted up the batting order if the need arises for his side.

With Rashid being in red-hot form, he can be a good multiplier choice.

#2 Jake Weatherald

Quetta Gladiators batsman Jake Weatherald started the second leg of PSL with an impressive 43-run knock at a decent strike rate of 122. However, he couldn’t continue well in the next game as he was dismissed for just 13 runs.

Weatherald is expected to bring out all his BBL experience in the upcoming games, and it will be interesting to watch out for his batting as the tournament progresses to the business end.

If he settles down and puts more value on his wicket, fans can expect a big knock soon.

#1 Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is yet to hit the right chord in the second leg of the PSL. He resumed the season with a fine 29-run knock but later went off the radar with back-to-back poor performances.

With experience on his side, Hafeez is expected to add more value to his wicket and stay at the crease for a long period of time.

Moreover, his spin bowling as a part-timer can add value to his team in their upcoming PSL fixture.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar