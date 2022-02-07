QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for PSL Match 15

The Quetta Gladiators will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League 2022 on Monday, 7 February 2022 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The Quetta Gladiators are currently in the fifth spot, winning just one of their four games. In their previous fixture, they suffered a disappointing 43-run defeat to Islamabad United.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars started the season with a defeat but have bounced back to win three consecutive matches. They defeated Islamabad United by eight runs in their previous game to climb up to the third spot in the standings.

QUE vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators

James Vince, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Abdul Bangalzai

Lahore Qalandars

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (WK), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Match Details

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 15

Date and Time: Monday, 7th February 8:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium has been a two-paced one this season. The first six matches were won by the team chasing whereas the last eight games have been won by the team batting first. A total of around 190 would be ideal at this venue.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Philip Salt: After missing the first three games, Salt took the gloves for Lahore in the previous fixture. Although he didn't have a great outing, fans can expect him to perform well in this game.

Batters

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman is currently the top scorer in PSL 2022. He has scored 286 runs which includes two fifties and a century.

Ahsan Ali: Ahsan is the leading run-getter for Quetta Gladiators so far in the tournament. He has scored 204 runs in four games at an average of 68.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nawaz: Nawaz has been decent so far in the tournament, scoring 53 runs and taking six wickets in four games. In the previous game, he managed to smash 47 runs and grab two wickets.

James Faulkner: Faulkner is a specialist T20 bowler known for his variations at the death. He has four wickets in as many games along with quick runs lower down the order.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen has led from the front in his maiden stint as captain. He has picked up seven wickets in four games at an economy close to 7.

Rashid Khan: Rashid is one of the finest leg spinners in the world. He has picked up four wickets in as many games at an economy of 6.93 and has also scored valuable runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in the QUE vs LAH Dream11 team

Fakhar Zaman: 493 points

Ahsan Ali: 293 points

Mohammad Nawaz: 258 points

Shaheen Afridi: 254 points

Rashid Khan: 216 points

Important stats for QUE vs LAH Dream11 team

Fakhar Zaman: 4 matches, 286 runs

Ahsan Ali: 4 matches, 204 runs

Mohammad Nawaz: 4 matches, 53 runs, 6 wickets

Shaheen Afridi: 4 matches, 7 wickets

Rashid Khan: 4 matches, 4 wickets, 54 runs

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Philip Salt, Fakhar Zaman, Ahsan Ali, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Naseem Shah

Captain: Fakhar Zaman Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nawaz

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Philip Salt, Fakhar Zaman, Ahsan Ali, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, James Vince, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Captain: Ahsan Ali Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi

Edited by Ritwik Kumar