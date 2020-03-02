QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Mar 3rd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Lahore Qalandars are back in action as they eye their first points in PSL 2020 against Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday. While Lahore Qalandars are rooted to the bottom of the points table, Quetta Gladiators have done well with three wins in five games. With Jason Roy and Shane Watson firing at the top of the order, the Gladiators are the favourites heading into this game. However, Lahore cannot be taken lightly, especially home. With a balanced side, Lahore Qalandars are well and truly capable of beating any side on their day.

With an exciting contest on the cards, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for QUE vs LAH.

QUE vs LAH Teams

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akthar(C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Samit Patel, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, M Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.

Playing 11 Updates

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta should field an unchanged side for this game despite losing to Multan Sultans in the previous game. While Roy and Watson are in good touch, the middle order revolves around captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azam Khan. As for their bowling unit, the duo of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain are in decent form. While they could bring back Fawad Ahmed or Tymal Mills, Anwar Ali could get another game to justify his place in the side. With Mohammad Nawaz and Ben Cutting providing the balance in the team, Quetta should fancy their chances of a win on Tuesday.

Possible XI: Watson, Roy, Ahsan, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Azam, Nawaz, Cutting, Anwar, Naseem, Sohail and Hasnain

Lahore Qalandars

With their backs up against the wall, Lahore Qalandars could ring in the changes with Haris Rauf on the sidelines. While Salman Irshad likely to make way for the Melbourne Stars pacer, the likes of Ben Dunk and Seekuge Prasanna could also feature on Tuesday. A lot depends on the duo of Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn who haven't fired as they were expected to. They have sufficient batting depth with David Wiese and Samit Patel capable of clearing the boundaries with ease as well. While Shaheen Shah Afridi leads the attack, Dilbar Hussain and Maaz Khan will be essential in the middle overs with Lahore looking to end their search for a win against Quetta.

Possible XI: Lynn, Zaman, Hafeez, Dunk/Vilas, Akthar(C), Wiese, Samit/Prasanna, Shaheen, Maaz, Dilbar and Rauf.

Match Details

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 16

3rd March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

In the previous PSL 2020 games held in Lahore, good batting surfaces were on offer and should be the case for this game as well. While there will be a hint of swing on offer for the pacers, the batsmen should enjoy conditions at the Gaddafi Stadium. Both sides will be eager to chase upon winning the toss with 170 being a bare minimum.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Quetta Gladiators duo of Azam Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed have impressed with timely knocks in the middle order. While Sarfaraz Ahmed has 135 runs in five outings, Azam Khan isn't far away with 126 runs, including a fifty against Islamabad United. Either of them would be a decent inclusion in the side and should get the nod over Dane Vilas, who hasn't fired for Lahore Qalandars in this tournament.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn has shown glimpses of his explosiveness with a strike-rate of 190.48. Given his batting prowess, he should get big runs on a batting-friendly track in Lahore. Along with Lynn, the Quetta duo of Shane Watson and Jason Roy are also decent picks with 139 and 170 runs respectively. While Lahore captain Sohail Akthar is also a handy pick for this game, one could back Fakhar Zaman to get Lahore Qalandars off to a flying start. He could be picked as the fourth batting option if the balance of the side allows.

All-rounders: Ben Cutting has been influential for the Gladiators with timely knocks in the death overs. With 76 runs at a strike-rate of 185, Cutting has also accounted for five wickets, making him a must-have in the fantasy side. Another such option is Mohammad Hafeez, who scored a brilliant 98* in his previous outing in Lahore. As for the final pick, one of David Wiese or Samit Patel should fit the bill for this game.

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain have been the standout bowlers for their respective sides. While Hasnain leads the bowling charts with nine wickets, Shaheen Afridi's tally of six wickets along with an economy of 5.73 holds him in good stead. Naseem Shah's express pace and accuracy has already made him the talk of the town. With three wickets in three games so far, Naseem Shah should be included in the team for this game. While Dilbar Hussain's spell of 4/24 warranties a place in the side, Haris Rauf could be a handy pick if he features for Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday.

Captain: With another high-scoring game in-store, top-order batsmen are crucial to the cause. While Jason Roy's tally of 170 runs makes him an automatic choice, Chris Lynn should be backed to get big runs in front of the Lahore crowd. Shane Watson also scored a fifty in the previous game and looked to be in fine form. If one were to back an all-rounder for the multiplier options, David Wiese is a viable candidate.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Chris Lynn, Jason Roy, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Cutting, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah.

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Azam Khan, Chris Lynn, Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Cutting, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akthar, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah.

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Shane Watson