QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 15th, 2021

Match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will see Quetta Gladiators take on Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

The Lahore Qalandars are almost certain of a place in the playoffs with five wins in seven games. With perhaps the best bowling attack in the PSL, the Qalandars are in a good run of form. But they head into the game on the back of a shock loss to Islamabad United. Their batsmen are due for a big performance, with Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez underwhelming lately. But with the balance and depth on offer, Lahore are the clear favorites ahead of the contest.

Their opponents, Quetta Gladiators, have lost both of their games in the UAE leg of their PSL 2021 campaign so far. They have had their personnel concerns as well, with Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis suffering concussions last week. This leaves a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has been one of their best batsmen in PSL 2021. However, he will need his bowlers to step up if they are to even come close to beating the Qalandars. With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should give in their best efforts in what promises to be a cracking game of T20 cricket on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Predicted Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Andre Russell/Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah/Usman Khan Shinwari and Khurram Shahzad

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi and Ahmed Daniyal

Match Details

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 23, PSL 2021

Date and Time: 15th June 2021, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, with scores of over 160 becoming a common sight in the PSL. The pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, with the batsmen looking to bide their time in the middle before going big. The spinners, although there isn't much turn on offer, should get the ball to drift and skid, making it difficult for the batsmen in the middle overs. 160-170 should be par at the venue, with either side looking to chase upon winning the toss.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (QUE vs LAH)

QUE vs LAH PSL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Tim David, Jake Weatherald, Mohd Hafeez, James Faulkner, Mohd Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan and Mohd Hasnain

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Tim David, Saim Ayub, Mohd Hafeez, James Faulkner, Mohd Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan and Mohd Hasnain

Captain: Mohd Hafeez. Vice-captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

