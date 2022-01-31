QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 7

Quetta Gladiators will take on the Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Quetta Gladiators bounced back to winning ways with a strong win over Karachi Kings in their most recent match. The Gladiators had begun their campaign with a loss to Peshawar Zalmi.

But they were led by Naseem Shah’s brilliance against Karachi, with the bowler picking up a five-wicket-haul. The Gladiators will be hoping to continue their winning run.

The Multan Sultans, meanwhile, have begun their tournament with a bang. They’ve defeated Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in their two matches so far. The win against the Qalandars, especially, came under difficult circumstances and required the Sultans to dig deep.

QUE vs MUL Probable Playing 11 Today

QUE XI

Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Ashir Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

MUL XI

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

Match Details

QUE vs MUL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 31st January, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch here is balanced and offers something for both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half. Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.

Today’s QUE vs MUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan is currently in the form of his life and hasn’t put a foot wrong in recent weeks. He has already scored 155 runs in two matches in the PSL and his incredible consistency will be a massive boost for the Multan Sultans.

You can consider Mohammad Rizwan as an ideal captaincy choice for your QUE vs MUL Dream11 fantasy side.

Batters

Will Smeed has been a bit of a revelation in these opening couple of matches. He missed his debut T20 century by just three runs in the opening game. Smeed followed that up with another solid knock in the next match.

Shan Masood was simply outstanding in the previous game against Lahore Qalandars and ended up winning the Man of the Match award. He scored 83 from just 50 deliveries in that game.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nawaz is a valuable all-round asset who brings a lot to the table with both the bat as well as the ball.

Bowlers

Naseem Shah was the Man of the Match in the most recent game following a sensational spell. He recorded the best figures of his T20 career - 5/20 in just 3.3 overs.

Imran Tahir wreaked havoc in the opening match against Karachi Kings, winning the Man of the Match award for his efforts. He picked up a three-wicket-haul on that occasion and recently added another wicket to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction team

Naseem Shah (QUE) – 198 points

Will Smeed (QUE) – 183 points

Ahsan Ali (QUE) – 182 points

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL) – 168 points

Shan Masood (MUL) – 159 points

Important stats for QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction team

Naseem Shah: 6 wickets

Will Smeed: 127 runs

Ahsan Ali: 130 runs

Mohammad Rizwan: 121 runs

Shan Masood: 109 runs

QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Today

QUE vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sohail Tanvir

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan, Vice-Captain: Will Smeed

QUE vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sohail Tanvir

Captain: Naseem Shah, Vice-Captain: Shan Masood

