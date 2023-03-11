QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 28

The Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will take on Multan Sultans (MUL) in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Saturday, March 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction.

Quetta Gladiators have been inconsistent and have a win-loss record of 3-6. They are fifth in the points table and are still in contention to reach the top four. For that, they need to win this encounter by a huge margin in order to overhaul Peshawar Zalmi’s net run rate of -0.584 as their net run rate reads -1.120.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have already qualified for the playoffs. They have five wins and four losses and are currently third in the standings. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side could move to second spot if they win this match and Islamabad United lose their final fixture.

QUE vs MUL Match Details, PSL 2023

The 28th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will be played on March 11 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUE vs MUL, Match 28, PSL 2023

Date & Time: March 11th 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi has been an absolute belter. The average first-innings score this season at the venue is a staggering 202. The 200-run mark has been breached in each of the last five matches on this ground and tall scores like 206, 241, and 243 have been chased down successfully.

QUE vs MUL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Quetta Gladiators: W, W, L, L, L

Multan Sultans: W, L, L, L, W

QUE vs MUL Probable Playing 11 today

Quetta Gladiators Team News

Sarfaraz Ahmed was struck on the finger against Karachi Kings and that led to him missing the last encounter. He was ruled out for just one game and it is uncertain whether he will come back into the playing XI for this fixture.

Quetta Gladiators Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal (wk), Mohammad Nawaz (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan.

Multan Sultans Team News

No major injury concerns.

Multan Sultans Probable Playing XI: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah.

Today’s QUE vs MUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (9 matches, 428 runs, 10 catches)

Mohammad Rizwan is the top run-scorer in PSL 2023 with 428 runs at an average of 61.14 and a strike rate of 140.78. He has recorded three fifties and one hundred.

Top Batter Pick

Jason Roy (6 matches, 239 runs)

Jason Roy is coming off a stupendous 145 not out as he helped Quetta Gladiators hunt down 241 in their last game against Peshawar Zalmi. He smoked 20 boundaries and five maximums.

Top All-rounder Pick

Anwar Ali (4 matches, 7 wickets, 53 runs)

Anwar Ali has played only four PSL 2023 matches but has made an all-round impact. He has mustered 53 runs while striking at 165.62 and has also taken seven scalps.

Top Bowler Pick

Abbas Afridi (8 matches, 17 wickets)

Abbas Afridi may have been expensive with the ball but he has constantly been amongst the wickets. He has picked up 17 scalps in eight games at a strike rate of 10.1.

QUE vs MUL match captain and vice-captain choices

Rilee Rossouw (8 matches, 373 runs)

Rilee Rossouw has been in magnificent form with the bat. The South African has amassed 373 runs at an average of 53.28 with the help of one ton and two hundreds. He has a strike rate of 176.77.

Ihsanullah (9 matches, 18 wickets)

Ihsanullah has been highly impressive in the tournament. The 20-year-old fast bowler is the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 6.56.

5 Must-picks with player stats for QUE vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rilee Rossouw 373 runs in 8 matches Jason Roy 239 runs in 6 matches Mohammad Rizwan 428 runs & 10 catches in 9 matches Ihsanullah 18 wickets in 9 matches Anwar Ali 53 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches

QUE vs MUL match expert tips

The Rawalpindi pitch has been a batting beauty. Thus, top-order batters and big hitters will be key picks. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Rilee Rossouw, and Jason Roy will be the ones to watch out for.

QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Rilee Rossouw (c), Jason Roy (vc)

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali

Bowlers: Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi

QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

QUE vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Martin Guptill (vc), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Tim David

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Dwaine Pretorius, Anwar Ali

Bowlers: Ihsanullah (c), Mohammad Hasnain, Usama Mir

