QUE vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Mar 11th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Match 25 of the PSL 2020 league stage pits table-toppers Multan Sultans against defending champions Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday. With a win against Islamabad United in their previous game, Multan Sultans sealed a place in the knockouts. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are in a rut with no wins in four games.

Despite a promising start to their campaign, the Gladiators are in danger of bowing out of the competition with only a handful of games left in PSL 2020. They will be desperate for a win on Wednesday although Multan Sultans would have other ideas. With a top-two finish in their sights, Multan Sultans will enter this game as the clear favourites and would be looking to do the double over the defending champions as well.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for QUE vs MUL.

QUE vs MUL Teams:

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khshdil Shah, Wayne Madsen, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir

Playing 11 Updates:

Quetta Gladiators:

Although they ended up losing badly against Lahore Qalandars in their previous game, not many changes are expected of Lahore Qalandars. While Roy and Watson open the batting for them, they could bring in Khurram Manzoor or Ahsan Ali for Ahmed Shehzad. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azam Khan hold the fort in the middle order with Ben Cutting and Mohammad Nawaz providing the impetus towards the end.

They have a formidable bowling attack featuring two of Pakistan's brightest prospects in Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah. Fawad Ahmed will be their go-to man with the ball with Quetta looking to snap a four-match winless run against Multan Sultans.

Possible XI: Roy, Watson, Ahsan/Shehzad, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Azam, Nawaz, Cutting, Fawad, Mahmood, Hasnain and Naseem

Multan Sultans:

Multan Sultans should stick with the same side that won against Islamabad United last Sunday. The Sultans have a resourceful team in its midst with the likes of Rilee Russouw and captain Shan Masood starring in the batting unit. James Vince should get the nod ahead of Ravi Bopara after a man-of-the-match performance in the previous game. He should open alongside Zeeshan Ashraf while Moeen Ali takes up the floater's role. Imran Tahir and Sohail Tanvir have led the bowling attack admirably with 17 wickets between them. Adding Shahid Afridi's experience into the mix only sweetens the deal as they look to cement their place at the top of the table.

Possible XI: Vince, Ashraf (WK), Masood (C), Ali, Russouw, Khushdil, Afridi, Tanvir, Ilyas, Tahir and Irfan/Junaid.

Match Details:

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Match 25

11th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

Another high-scoring game is on the cards with the previous match in Lahore. While there is some spin for the spinners to work with, the batsmen should enjoy the conditions at this venue.

Both teams would be looking to chase with the pitch likely to remain the same in both innings. However, the weather forecast isn't too promising for this game which could see a shortened game take place on Wednesday.

QUE vs MUL Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed is the preferred choice ahead of Azam Khan with the Quetta captain due for a big one. He has 146 runs in the middle order and will be ideally looking to add some runs in this must-win clash. Zeeshan Ashraf could also be picked as the second wicket-keeper option with the southpaw's big-hitting ability serving his side well.

Batsmen: Jason Roy has been Quetta's best performer with the bat this season. With 233 runs in PSL 2020 so far, he is a reliable option alongside Shane Watson. James Vince's twenty-ball fifty in Multan's win over Islamabad United makes him an excellent choice as well. As for the final pick, one of Shan Masood or Rilee Russouw should suffice depending on the availability of credits.

All-rounders: Ben Cutting's pyrotechnics with the bat has already made an impact on PSL 2020. The Aussie all-rounder has scored146 runs at a strike-rate of 192.11. With eight wickets to his name as well, Cutting is a must-have in the side along with Moeen Ali.

If an extra all-rounder is preferred, Mohammad Nawaz is an excellent option with the spin-bowling all-rounder picking two wickets in his previous outing in Lahore.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir has enjoyed an excellent season with Multan Sultans with ten wickets in seven games. He is a great option to have in the fantasy team along with Mohammad Hasnain, who is the leading wicket-taker of PSL 2020 with 14.

While Fawad Ahmed's experience holds him in good stead, the likes of Naseem Shah and Junaid Khan are also reliable options going on current form. Sohail Tanvir is another such candidate who has impressed with seven wickets and should pick a wicket or two in this game as well.

Captain: Shane Watson has shone in patches for Quetta with 181 runs in eight games. However, his previous outing against Multan Sultans was a fruitful one as he scored 80 off just 41 balls.

He should be backed to get some runs on Wednesday along with Moeen Ali, whose bowling ability adds value to his case. In case of a rain-curtailed game, Ben Cutting should be a worth-while candidate for the multiplier options.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shane Watson, James Vince, Shan Masood, Moeen Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Hasnain.

Captain: Shane Watson, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Shan Masood, Moeen Ali, Ben Cutting, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Fawad Ahmed and Naseem Shah.

Captain: Ben Cutting, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali