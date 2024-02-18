QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 18, 2024

The second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will see the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) square off against the Peshawar Zalmi (PES). The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be hosting this QUE vs PES clash on Sunday afternoon (February 18).

Quetta Gladiators had a miserable time in PSL 2023. They managed to win only three games out of 10 and finished at the bottom of the points table. Rilee Rossouw has been handed the responsibility of leading the Gladiators in PSL 2024 and will be eager to bounce back.

Peshawar Zalmi had a decent season last year. They qualified for the playoffs and beat Islamabad United in the first Eliminator. They lost to the Lahore Qalandars in the second Eliminator to get knocked out of the competition. They will be looking to go all the way this season.

Ahead of the QUE vs PES game on Sunday, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Saim Ayub (PES) – 7.5 Credits

Saim Ayub in action (Image Courtesy: X/Peshawar Zalmi)

Saim Ayub is one of the most exciting talents emerging from Pakistan. He had a stellar PSL 2023, amassing 341 runs in 12 games at an average of 28.42. He struck at 165.53 in the competition and will be looking to emulate a similar performance in the upcoming edition.

Ayub represents Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2024. His fearless nature often instils fear in the opposition’s bowlers. He is a player to look forward to in the QUE vs PES clash on Sunday.

#2 Rilee Rossouw (QUE) – 8 Credits

Rilee Rossouw represented Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League 2023 and had a phenomenal season. He finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the competition, having scored 453 runs in 11 outings at an impressive average of 45.30.

Rossouw now will be representing the Quetta Gladiators and the management was quick to name him as the captain. Rossouw is one of the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball and you can rely on him to score big on Sunday.

#1 Babar Azam (PES) – 9 Credits

Babar Azam will be leading Peshawar Zalmi (Image Courtesy: X/Peshawar Zalmi)

Babar Azam will continue to lead Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. He played a vital role in them reaching the playoffs last year and will again play a key role for them in the upcoming edition of the PSL. He was the second-highest run-scorer in last year’s PSL.

Babar scored 522 runs in 11 outings at a hefty average of 52.20. He is hard to stop once he gets going and is a vital cog in Peshawar’s batting line-up. He can certainly fetch you valuable points in the upcoming QUE vs PES contest.

