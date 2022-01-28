QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 2

The second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) taking on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

The Quetta Gladiators will be keen to right the wrongs of their woeful PSL 2021 campaign with a strong performance this time around. They have made a few changes to their roster with the addition of Iftikhar Ahmed bound to add balance and depth. The Gladiators will be facing Peshawar Zalmi, who are currently riddled with personnel concerns. With Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali not available, the onus falls on Shoaib Malik to lead his young troops to a strong start. With both teams eyeing a winning start, a riveting contest beckons in Karachi.

QUE vs PES Probable Playing XIs

QUE XI

Umar Akmal, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai/Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Luke Wood/Daniel Lawrence, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Ashir Qureshi

PES XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Imam ul Haq, Shoaib Malik (c), Mohammad Haris, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Sohail Khan/Amad Butt, Usman Qadir, Matt Parkinson and Sirajuddin/Mohammad Umar

Match Details

QUE vs PES, PSL 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 28th January 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A relatively low-scoring game is on the cards at the National Stadium. The new ball will be key for both teams given the swing on offer for the pacers. As the match progresses, the pitch should ease out and help the batters. But there should be some turn on offer for the spinners, who could also get the ball to skid on under the lights. Both teams will look to chase given the dew factor, with 150-155 being par at the venue.

Today’s QUE vs PES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Sarfaraz Ahmed was Quetta Gladiators' best batter in the previous season with over 300 runs. The Quetta captain was able to make most of a promotion to the top order as he mixed caution and aggression to good effect. With the inclusion of Iftikhar Ahmed freeing up some of his responsibilities, Sarfaraz should be a good addition to your QUE vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shoaib Malik: Like Sarfaraz, Shoaib Malik also enjoyed promotion to the top order, scoring a heap of runs for Peshawar Zalmi. The experienced right-hander is expected to play a crucial role with both the bat and ball this year as well. With Haider Ali unavailable for this game, the onus falls on Malik to anchor Zalmi's batting unit in the middle overs, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed was one of the stars in the National T20 Cup, often coming up with blitzing cameos down the order. His expertise against both pace and spin holds him in good stead. With Iftikhar also likely to play a role with his off-spin, he is a good addition to your QUE vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Usman Qadir: Usman Qadir had to sit on the bench for most of Multan Sultans' run to PSL success. However, a change of teams and some experience on the international front has done Qadir a world of good. Capable of bowling tight lines and picking up wickets in the middle overs, Qadir should be a fine pick for this game.

Three best players to pick in QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction team

Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE)

Ben Duckett (QUE)

Shoaib Malik (PES)

Key stats for QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction team

Sarfaraz Ahmed - 321 runs in 10 PSL 2021 matches, Average: 45.86

Shoaib Malik - 354 runs in 13 PSL 2021 matches, Average: 35.40

James Faulkner - 13 wickets in 6 PSL 2021 matches, Average: 12.00

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

QUE vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Mohammad Haris, Shoaib Malik, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, James Faulkner, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Matt Parkinson, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Hasnain

Captain: Ben Duckett. Vice-captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Matt Parkinson, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Hasnain

Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed. Vice-captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

