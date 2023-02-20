QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 9

The ninth match of PSL 2023 will see Peshawar Zalmi (PES) take on Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, February 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction.

Both Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have one win each and have given a good account of themselves. While Peshawar's batting unit has been sensational in both games, the Gladiators are still trying to find their feet in the competition. While they come into the game on the back of a win, the Gladiators will start as the underdogs given Peshawar's superior balance and firepower in the batting unit. But with the likes of Jason Roy and Martin Guptill keen to sustain their momentum, a cracking game beckons in Karachi.

QUE vs PES Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 9

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns in the ninth match of the PSL 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUE vs PES, PSL 2023, Match 9

Date and Time: 20th February 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

QUE vs PES probable playing 11s for today’s match

Peshawar Zalmi injury/team news

No injury concerns for Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi probable playing 11

Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Shakib al Hasan, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem and Salman Irshad.

Quetta Gladiators injury/team news

No injury concerns for Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Qais Ahmad.

QUE vs PES Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Haris (2 matches, 50 runs, SR: 178.57)

Mohammad Haris has been in decent form for Peshawar Zalmi, scoring 50 runs in two matches. He has a strike rate of 178.57 in two matches, holding him in good stead. With Haris capable of scoring quick runs consistently, he is a top pick for your QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Saim Ayub (53 off 37 in the previous match)

Saim Ayub finally broke out in the PSL with a 37-ball 53 in the previous game against the Sultans. Ayub is a brilliant talent who has improved his attacking game in leaps and bounds over the last year or so. With Ayub in good form coming into the game, he is a valuable pick for your QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nawaz (3 off 6 & 4-0-34-1 in the previous match)

Mohammad Nawaz has given a decent account of his ability in the PSL so far, churning figures of 1/34 in the previous game. Nawaz's bowling ability holds him in good stead with a T20I average of 26.19. With Nawaz being the lone left-hander in the side, he could play a big role with the bat too, making him a must-have in your QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Hasnain (2/29 in the previous match vs Karachi Kings)

Mohammad Hasnain was brilliant in the previous game against Karachi, picking up two wickets and impressing in the death overs. Hasnain has a fine record in this format with a T20I strike rate of 24.24 with the ball. With the conditions favoring pacers, Hasnain is a good addition to your QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

QUE vs PES match captain and vice-captain choices

Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah is perhaps the best bowler across both squads with a T20I average and a strike rate of 30.29 and 25.36, respectively. Naseem is effective across all phases of an innings, with the pacer impressing in the death overs in Quetta's win over Karachi. Given his recent form in the BPL as well, Naseem is a top captaincy choice for your QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam has scores of 68 (46) and nine (eight) in the PSL this season. He is one of the most prolific runscorers in the competition with over 300 runs to his name in each of his last three PSL seasons. With Azam known for scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Martin Guptill 117(67) in the previous match Naseem Shah 1/29 in the previous match Mohammad Haris 50 runs in 2 matches Saim Ayub 54 runs in 2 matches Salman Irshad 3 wickets in 2 matches

QUE vs PES match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 9

Salman Irshad has been Peshawar's best bowler so far, picking up three wickets in two matches. He was Peshawar's top bowler last season and has continued his fine form under Babar Azam as well. Given his death-bowling skills, Irshad can be a fine differential pick for your QUE vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Martin Guptill, Babar Azam (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: James Neesham, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Irshad, Naseem Shah (c)

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris (vc), Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Jason Roy (c), Babar Azam, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: James Neesham, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Qais Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Naseem Shah

